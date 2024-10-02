Table for one: Cafe Boheme named Aberdeen’s top restaurant for solo diners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Cafe Boheme named as Aberdeen's top restaurant for solo diners

Table for one: Cafe Boheme named Aberdeen’s top restaurant for solo diners

The cosy French bistro is among 50 UK businesses rated the "perfect spot" for eating alone.

By Graham Fleming
Manager Ellie Donald is delighted to secure a spot on the solo diner list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Manager Ellie Donald is delighted to secure a spot on the solo diner list. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

With its rustic, cosy decor and the intimate lighting, you’d be quick to think Cafe Boheme is the perfect date spot.

However the French bistro on Windmill Brae has been named among 50 UK businesses which are apparently the “perfect spot” for those eating alone.

The list was compiled by OpenTable, which ranked restaurants on diner reviews,  ratings, percentage of bookings made in advance, and percentage of solo diner bookings.

The Windmill Brae spot thinks the solo diner trend is “great”. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

In addition to swanky London, Edinburgh and Manchester hangouts, Cafe Boheme was the only Granite City spot on the list. 

Solo dining phenomenon is ‘good to see’

The ranking came as welcome news for manager Ellie Donald, 22, who told The Press and Journal she thought the ranking “was great”.

She said: “It’s nice to know that people can walk in alone and still enjoy themselves here.

“It’s a relaxed environment. We do have a lot of solo diners here, and it’s good to see.

“Some diners can be very chatty, so of course we take time to make sure they are comfortable.

Do you dine out alone? Image: Heather Fowlie/DC Thomson

“Others prefer to be left alone and at those times it can be best just to get their order.”

She added: “I think its amazing that people can come in by themselves to enjoy fine dining.”

Ellie has been manager of Cafe Boheme for two years and admits she has been surprised about the number of solo diners coming in through the doors.

“Sometimes they are business people in suits that come in for their lunch or their dinner and go back to work,” she explained.

“Others are younger people in their twenties and thirties. There are also those that are travelling or on holiday. There’s a wide range.”

The restaurant has been praised for its “cosy” interior. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson

Number of factors responsible for solo success

OpenTable data claims that 79% of generation Z and millennial diners plan to eat alone in the next 12 months.

They add that 28% state “me time” as the most important reason to go it alone – but Ellie thinks that the staff at Cafe Boheme are helping to add to those figures.

On why solo diners were choosing the Windmill Brae spot, she added: “It could be a range of things, it could be the food, the service or the relaxed atmosphere.

“We get a lot of people mentioning about the interior, how it’s so cosy – I think that helps.”

