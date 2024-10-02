School children plead with council to choose another site for Forres Academy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
School children plead with council to choose another site for Forres Academy

Parents, children and veterans have gathered to protest the Roysvale site for the new school.

Dozens of parents and children are protesting the construction of the new Forres Academy on the Roysvale site. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
By Ena Saracevic

Locals gathered today to protest the site of the new Forres Academy – saying the feel “disheartened” by the consultation process.

Members of the education, children and leisure services committee unanimously chose the Applegrove Roysvale option for the replacement school back in May.

The site, which includes the playing fields of Applegrove Primary and Roysvale Park, has received criticism from locals including parents from the primary school and residents from the nearby veteran housing.

Dozens of children and parents gathered after school today to express their anger at the decision.

Connie Spouge, mother of two pupils at the school, said she felt ‘ignored’ by the council. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Parents ‘ignored’ during consultation process

Connie Spouge, a mother of two pupils at the school, said: “As a nation, we pride ourselves in putting the best interests of children at the centre of all we do.

“Yet, the council are not putting the best interests of the children in this school as a priority.

“I feel really disheartened and I don’t feel the consultation process has been great at all.

“We haven’t been listened to at all.”

Connie and other parents also added that construction of the site will be a “complete disruption” to pupils’ education, as well as inflict dangers of construction works and dust pollution to the area.

Another point brought up was that the site wouldn’t be able to accommodate pupils as Forres’ population grows.

“My assumption is that the Moray Council want Forres, as well as Moray, to grow,” Connie added.

“But here there’s just not enough space for that.

“This is why they should’ve chosen the other site.”

Lara Hepburn, Rocklan Brandt and Betsy Brandt joined the protest. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

A statement from Applegrove Parent Council said that the council are removing green space within the school which will only leave children with a concreted area.

They say that the council has also said, since the other primary school Anderson’s doesn’t have a playing field, it is a reason to justify building on the Roysvale site.

They added: “This is not a justification. Andersons has access to, and uses, Grant Park.

“Applegrove does not have the proximity to Grant Park to make that a practical alternative for pupils.

“This is not acceptable at a time when the benefits of outdoor space and outdoor learning are so well known.”

Concerns about repeated flooding in Roysvale Park have also been raised since it emerged as a potential location.

Residents say they are worried drainage issues there could affect any new build on the land.

Isabelle Peters, 7, wants the Applegrove playing fields to stay. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Children ‘upset’ about losing play park

At the protest, many children could be heard chanting “save our playpark”.

Isabelle Peters, 7, said: “I don’t want the playpark to be gone.

“I always use this park and it’s so much fun.

“I love the trees too but they’re going to cut them down.”

Fiona Hepburn, from the Applegrove Parent Council, is the leader of the school’s playground improvement project.

In total, they have raised over £30,000 for the playground which has been invested in facilities including the wooden gazebo, football poles and playground seating.

Fiona said: “It’s really disappointing to think that our pupils and other local residents will no longer have access to this amazing space we are so lucky to have.”

Tim Weeks, Lisa Weeks, Simeon Crawford and Andy Mullen.  Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Veterans say they’ll suffer if new academy is built

Lisa Weeks is the wife of veteran Tim Weeks who served 23 years in the Royal Air Force.

Mrs Weeks said: “He did 23 years for his country, he’s got PTSD from it, and now they want to build an academy on our back door.

“It’s disgusting for all these men and women who have served. They’re going to pull up all this green space and all these trees which are hundreds of years old even though they could build it on the other site.”

Simeon Crawford served for 14 years and also suffers from PTSD.

He said that the space is well-used within the community, and that the council is taking it all away for them.

“Kids play here all day and everyday. They also do sports day here,” Simeon added.

“Forres Mechanics practise here, running clubs come here – everyone uses it.

“They’re taking this space away from them.”

Veteran accommodation is right next to the site for the new Forres Academy. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Layout of Roysvale site
Moray Council has ratified a decision to chose the Applegrove Roysvale site in the town as the preferred site for the new Forres Academy building. Image: Moray Council

Roysvale confirmed as site for new Forres Academy

Despite Roysvale being the confirmed location for the new Forres Academy, the council still have to gain approval to use common good land at the site.

That requires consent of the sheriff court following a public consultation.

And if that were to be refused, the local authority would have to buy another piece of land adding to the cost and increasing time scale for completion.

The new school is expected to be operational in early 2028 and it is thought the cost of the new academy will exceed £80 million.

Moray Council has been approached for comment.

Conversation