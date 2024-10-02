School children plead with council to choose another site for Forres Academy

Locals gathered today to protest the site of the new Forres Academy – saying the feel “disheartened” by the consultation process.

Members of the education, children and leisure services committee unanimously chose the Applegrove Roysvale option for the replacement school back in May.

The site, which includes the playing fields of Applegrove Primary and Roysvale Park, has received criticism from locals including parents from the primary school and residents from the nearby veteran housing.

Dozens of children and parents gathered after school today to express their anger at the decision.

Parents ‘ignored’ during consultation process

Connie Spouge, a mother of two pupils at the school, said: “As a nation, we pride ourselves in putting the best interests of children at the centre of all we do.

“Yet, the council are not putting the best interests of the children in this school as a priority.

“I feel really disheartened and I don’t feel the consultation process has been great at all.

“We haven’t been listened to at all.”

Connie and other parents also added that construction of the site will be a “complete disruption” to pupils’ education, as well as inflict dangers of construction works and dust pollution to the area.

Another point brought up was that the site wouldn’t be able to accommodate pupils as Forres’ population grows.

“My assumption is that the Moray Council want Forres, as well as Moray, to grow,” Connie added.

“But here there’s just not enough space for that.

“This is why they should’ve chosen the other site.”

A statement from Applegrove Parent Council said that the council are removing green space within the school which will only leave children with a concreted area.

They say that the council has also said, since the other primary school Anderson’s doesn’t have a playing field, it is a reason to justify building on the Roysvale site.

They added: “This is not a justification. Andersons has access to, and uses, Grant Park.

“Applegrove does not have the proximity to Grant Park to make that a practical alternative for pupils.

“This is not acceptable at a time when the benefits of outdoor space and outdoor learning are so well known.”

Concerns about repeated flooding in Roysvale Park have also been raised since it emerged as a potential location.

Residents say they are worried drainage issues there could affect any new build on the land.

Children ‘upset’ about losing play park

At the protest, many children could be heard chanting “save our playpark”.

Isabelle Peters, 7, said: “I don’t want the playpark to be gone.

“I always use this park and it’s so much fun.

“I love the trees too but they’re going to cut them down.”

Fiona Hepburn, from the Applegrove Parent Council, is the leader of the school’s playground improvement project.

In total, they have raised over £30,000 for the playground which has been invested in facilities including the wooden gazebo, football poles and playground seating.

Fiona said: “It’s really disappointing to think that our pupils and other local residents will no longer have access to this amazing space we are so lucky to have.”

Veterans say they’ll suffer if new academy is built

Lisa Weeks is the wife of veteran Tim Weeks who served 23 years in the Royal Air Force.

Mrs Weeks said: “He did 23 years for his country, he’s got PTSD from it, and now they want to build an academy on our back door.

“It’s disgusting for all these men and women who have served. They’re going to pull up all this green space and all these trees which are hundreds of years old even though they could build it on the other site.”

Simeon Crawford served for 14 years and also suffers from PTSD.

He said that the space is well-used within the community, and that the council is taking it all away for them.

“Kids play here all day and everyday. They also do sports day here,” Simeon added.

“Forres Mechanics practise here, running clubs come here – everyone uses it.

“They’re taking this space away from them.”

Roysvale confirmed as site for new Forres Academy

Despite Roysvale being the confirmed location for the new Forres Academy, the council still have to gain approval to use common good land at the site.

That requires consent of the sheriff court following a public consultation.

And if that were to be refused, the local authority would have to buy another piece of land adding to the cost and increasing time scale for completion.

The new school is expected to be operational in early 2028 and it is thought the cost of the new academy will exceed £80 million.

Moray Council has been approached for comment.