Megastar Britney Spears posts cryptic Aberdeenshire message

The Gimme More singer posted to her 46m Instagram followers a picture of Craigievar Castle.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: Shuttestock/DC Thomson.
Image: Shuttestock/DC Thomson.

Pop superstar Britney Spears showed her love for Aberdeenshire with a post featuring the iconic Craigievar Castle.

The Baby One More Time singer, known worldwide for her pop star prowess, took to Instagram to address her 46m followers.

The post featured a striking image of the famous Craigievar Castle, known for its pink facade, captured by Aaron Artem.

Craigievar Castle, located south of Alford, Aberdeenshire, is said to be the inspiration for Walt Disney’s Cinderella Castle, which is also pink.

This comes full circle as Britney Spears was part of The Mickey Mouse Club during her childhood, along with other stars like Christina Aguilera, Justin Timberlake and Ryan Gosling.

Post by Britney Spears with a picture of Craigievar Castle. Instagram.

Britney expressed her love for her fans it appeared with the accompanying caption saying “I REALLY REALLY LOVE Y’ALL” followed by a heart and castle emoji.

Within an hour of posting the image, it has received more than 11,000 likes.

Craigievar Castle is among the most popular tourist attractions in the north-east of Scotland due to its unique facade.

While she highlighted the beautiful Scottish castle, it is understood she has never visited Aberdeenshire.

It was the seat of Clan Sempill, and the Forbes family resided here for 350 years until 1963 when the property was given to the National Trust for Scotland who manage the estate to this day.

