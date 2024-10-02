Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin progress to North of Scotland Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Highland League

Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin progress to North of Scotland Cup final

The Cattachs defeated Lossiemouth, while Clach eased to victory against Inverness Athletic.

By Andy Skinner & Paul Chalk
Andy Macrae celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.
Andy Macrae celebrates scoring for Brora Rangers against Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.

Brora Rangers cruised into the final of the North of Scotland Cup courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs established a dominant position by the midway stage of the first half, as they took a two-goal lead through a Lewis McAndrew own goal and Andy Macrae.

Jordan MacRae added a third after the break on a thoroughly comfortable evening for Steven Mackay’s side.

Brora’s victory sets up a final showdown with Clachnacuddin, in a repeat of the 2022 final which the Cattachs won 2-1 at Grant Street Park.

The final is set to be played on either the weekend of October 12 or October 19.

Brora looked to set the early tempo, with Macrae seeing an effort from the edge of the area blocked, while Max Ewan took aim with a sidefooted effort from distance which was comfortably gathered by Stuart Knight.

James Wallace was next to try his luck on 15 minutes with a low effort which trundled just wide of Knight’s left-hand post.

The Cattachs took the lead on 17 minutes with Lewis McAndrew appearing to get the final touch as Colin Williamson looked to meet an inswinging corner.

Brora Rangers take the lead against Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park. Image: Jasperimage.

Brora continued to probe, and a vital touch from Lossie defender McAndrew on 22 minutes prevented Dingwall profiting from a neat Jordan MacRae knock-down.

The home side were not to be denied two minutes later when a quick free-kick released Williamson to burst into the box, with the defender squaring for Macrae to tuck a first-time finish beyond Knight.

Brora searched for a third before the interval with Mark Nicolson unable to direct a header from Dingwall’s free-kick on target.

Tony Dingwall in action for Brora Rangers. Image: Jasperimage.

Williamson was causing problems going forward from his left back position, and he forced Knight to tip another effort wide of the post on 36 minutes.

The home side should have added a third on 40 minutes when a neat move saw Macrae feed Dingwall with a clear sight of goal, but the midfielder lashed his strike well over the bar.

Another chance presented itself for MacRae shortly before the break, but Knight was on hand to clutch his header after excellent skill down the right flank by Ewan.

The home side looked to pick up from where they left off after the break, with Ali Sutherland testing Knight with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Ali Sutherland in action for Brora Rangers against Lossiemouth. Image: Jasperimage.

Brora did not have long to wait until they added to their lead with MacRae netting a stunning third on 54 minutes. A clever low Dingwall free-kick from the right picked out the forward just inside the Lossie box, and he thumped a first-time effort high into the net past Knight.

Lossie looked to narrow the deficit, with Ross Morrison seeing a glimpse of goal in a rare breakaway, but unable to get enough purchase on his effort to trouble Cammy Mackay.

At the other end Wallace was twice denied by stunning saves by Knight, firstly clawing away a point-blank header, before rising to tip a powerful long-range drive over.

Clachnacuddin 7-0 Inverness Athletic

Troy Cooper’s treble helped ease Clachnacuddin to a 7-0 win against North Caledonian League visitors Inverness Athletic as they booked their place in the North of Scotland Cup final.

Goals from James Anderson, Cooper and Josh Meekings had the Lilywhites coasting by half-time in this city derby semi-final at Grant Street Park.

Two more Cooper goals made it a hat-trick for the winger before Connor Bunce and Scott Davidson penalties eased Conor Gethins’ team into a showdown against Brora Rangers on October 12 or 19.

The Lilywhites, record 22-times winners of this competition, are sixth in the Highland League, while Athletic are third in their division, and competing for first time in this knockout tournament.

On the way to the last four, Clach had beaten Strathspey Thistle and holders Nairn County, while Inverness had defeated Golspie Sutherland and Halkirk United, of their own league.

Gethins made five changes from the side which beat Nairn County 3-1 in the Scottish Cup first round on Saturday, but it was still a strong line-up.

Stuart Ross’ Athletic went into this tie on the back of thrilling 4-3 league win against Fort William.

Clach, who last won the North Cup in 2001-02, had to be patient as their lower-tiered opponents settled well and showed attacking intent.

Anderson, who bagged a weekend treble against Nairn, broke the deadlock in 23 minutes when his low drive rounded off a slick passing move.

On the half hour mark, Clach were two goals ahead as, following a fine Aidan Colligan save from Davidson, Cooper reacted quickest to bury a header back across goal and into the net.

Clach’s Troy Cooper netted a hat-trick. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Five minutes before half-time, former Caley Thistle defender Meekings arrived to slam home a powerful strike from the edge of the box to extend the advantage.

A measured looping shot from Cooper from the edge of the box flew into the net to make it four for the Lilies on 52 minutes after a couple of close calls from his team-mates.

Athletic were still competing for everything, keen to continue putting up a decent show against their confident rivals.

A fine stop from Colligan seemed to keep Clach out, but Cooper pounced to knock home the rebound on 62 minutes to extend the scoreline further.

Bunce and Davidson made no mistake with quick-fire spot-kicks after tiring Inverness conceded further with the tie running away from them.

However, Athletic put their bodies on the line late on to ensure no further damage and can take heart from reaching the semis in their debut appearance.

It’s back to league action on Saturday for these sides, with Clach away to Rothes and Athletic visiting Tain to play St Duthus.

 

More from Highland League

Banks o' Dee v Aberdeen B at Spain Park in the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup on Wednesday October 2 2024. Michael Philipson, centre, celebrates scoring Banks o' Dee's fourth goal Pictures by Darrell Benns/DCT Media.
EE Aberdeenshire Cup: Josh Winton delighted at Banks o' Dee's comeback to defeat Aberdeen…
Banks o' Dee pictures from through the years. Image: DC Thomson.
Banks o' Dee FC through the years: 114 of the best pictures of the…
Clachnacuddin FC's No18 Alasdair Gillies on the ball
Conor Gethins on bringing Ali Gillies back to Clachnacuddin
CR0049509 Highland League; Deveronvale (red) v Strathspey Thistle at  Princess Royal Park, Banff. Picture shows; Strathspey's new manager Ryan Esson 17/08/24 Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Highland League: Ryan Esson on Strathspey Thistle's latest signings
16 September 2023. Rothes FC, Mackessack Park, Station Street, Rothes, AB38 7BX. This is from the Breedon Highland League Match between Rothes FC and Lossiemouth FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lossiemouth - Ryan Farquhar CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
North of Scotland Cup preview: Semi-finalists set sights on final
27 February 2024. Glebe Park,Trinity Road,Brechin,DD9 6BJ. This is the Breedon Highland League Football match between Brechin City and Banks o' Dee FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Banks - Mark Gilmour CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup preview: Banks o' Dee's Mark Gilmour ready for Aberdeen semi-final…
CR0049509 Highland League; Deveronvale (red) v Strathspey Thistle at  Princess Royal Park, Banff. Picture shows; Vale's Jamie MacLellan, left, and Strathspey's Doeimassei Doguie 17/08/24 Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Jamie MacLellan reveals his surprise after taking on new Deveronvale role
BBC journalist Jonathan Sutherland before a cinch Championship match between Greenock Morton and Dunfermline Athletic at Cappielow Park, on November 03, 2023, in Greenock, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Callum Law: Scottish Cup broadcasters BBC have missed a trick in ignoring the Highland…
Huntly's Angus Grant celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Scottish Cup: Reaction from around the grounds as 11 Highland League sides make it…
28 September 2024. Dudgeon Park, Seaforth Place, Brora, KW9 6PL. This is from the Scottish Cup match between Brora Rangers FC and Cumnock FC. PICTURE CONTENT:- Shane Sutherland celebrates his winner for Brora CREDIT - JASPERIMAGE
Shane Sutherland on his injury comeback after two years out following Scottish Cup winner…

Conversation