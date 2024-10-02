Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin progress to North of Scotland Cup final

Brora Rangers cruised into the final of the North of Scotland Cup courtesy of a 3-0 victory over Lossiemouth at Dudgeon Park.

The Cattachs established a dominant position by the midway stage of the first half, as they took a two-goal lead through a Lewis McAndrew own goal and Andy Macrae.

Jordan MacRae added a third after the break on a thoroughly comfortable evening for Steven Mackay’s side.

Brora’s victory sets up a final showdown with Clachnacuddin, in a repeat of the 2022 final which the Cattachs won 2-1 at Grant Street Park.

The final is set to be played on either the weekend of October 12 or October 19.

Brora looked to set the early tempo, with Macrae seeing an effort from the edge of the area blocked, while Max Ewan took aim with a sidefooted effort from distance which was comfortably gathered by Stuart Knight.

James Wallace was next to try his luck on 15 minutes with a low effort which trundled just wide of Knight’s left-hand post.

The Cattachs took the lead on 17 minutes with Lewis McAndrew appearing to get the final touch as Colin Williamson looked to meet an inswinging corner.

Brora continued to probe, and a vital touch from Lossie defender McAndrew on 22 minutes prevented Dingwall profiting from a neat Jordan MacRae knock-down.

The home side were not to be denied two minutes later when a quick free-kick released Williamson to burst into the box, with the defender squaring for Macrae to tuck a first-time finish beyond Knight.

Brora searched for a third before the interval with Mark Nicolson unable to direct a header from Dingwall’s free-kick on target.

Williamson was causing problems going forward from his left back position, and he forced Knight to tip another effort wide of the post on 36 minutes.

The home side should have added a third on 40 minutes when a neat move saw Macrae feed Dingwall with a clear sight of goal, but the midfielder lashed his strike well over the bar.

Another chance presented itself for MacRae shortly before the break, but Knight was on hand to clutch his header after excellent skill down the right flank by Ewan.

The home side looked to pick up from where they left off after the break, with Ali Sutherland testing Knight with a low drive from the edge of the box.

Brora did not have long to wait until they added to their lead with MacRae netting a stunning third on 54 minutes. A clever low Dingwall free-kick from the right picked out the forward just inside the Lossie box, and he thumped a first-time effort high into the net past Knight.

Lossie looked to narrow the deficit, with Ross Morrison seeing a glimpse of goal in a rare breakaway, but unable to get enough purchase on his effort to trouble Cammy Mackay.

At the other end Wallace was twice denied by stunning saves by Knight, firstly clawing away a point-blank header, before rising to tip a powerful long-range drive over.

Clachnacuddin 7-0 Inverness Athletic

Troy Cooper’s treble helped ease Clachnacuddin to a 7-0 win against North Caledonian League visitors Inverness Athletic as they booked their place in the North of Scotland Cup final.

Goals from James Anderson, Cooper and Josh Meekings had the Lilywhites coasting by half-time in this city derby semi-final at Grant Street Park.

Two more Cooper goals made it a hat-trick for the winger before Connor Bunce and Scott Davidson penalties eased Conor Gethins’ team into a showdown against Brora Rangers on October 12 or 19.

The Lilywhites, record 22-times winners of this competition, are sixth in the Highland League, while Athletic are third in their division, and competing for first time in this knockout tournament.

On the way to the last four, Clach had beaten Strathspey Thistle and holders Nairn County, while Inverness had defeated Golspie Sutherland and Halkirk United, of their own league.

Gethins made five changes from the side which beat Nairn County 3-1 in the Scottish Cup first round on Saturday, but it was still a strong line-up.

Stuart Ross’ Athletic went into this tie on the back of thrilling 4-3 league win against Fort William.

Clach, who last won the North Cup in 2001-02, had to be patient as their lower-tiered opponents settled well and showed attacking intent.

Anderson, who bagged a weekend treble against Nairn, broke the deadlock in 23 minutes when his low drive rounded off a slick passing move.

On the half hour mark, Clach were two goals ahead as, following a fine Aidan Colligan save from Davidson, Cooper reacted quickest to bury a header back across goal and into the net.

Five minutes before half-time, former Caley Thistle defender Meekings arrived to slam home a powerful strike from the edge of the box to extend the advantage.

A measured looping shot from Cooper from the edge of the box flew into the net to make it four for the Lilies on 52 minutes after a couple of close calls from his team-mates.

Athletic were still competing for everything, keen to continue putting up a decent show against their confident rivals.

A fine stop from Colligan seemed to keep Clach out, but Cooper pounced to knock home the rebound on 62 minutes to extend the scoreline further.

Bunce and Davidson made no mistake with quick-fire spot-kicks after tiring Inverness conceded further with the tie running away from them.

However, Athletic put their bodies on the line late on to ensure no further damage and can take heart from reaching the semis in their debut appearance.

It’s back to league action on Saturday for these sides, with Clach away to Rothes and Athletic visiting Tain to play St Duthus.