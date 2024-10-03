Two have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a 4×4 and a mini-bus in Alford.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the A944 following the collision, which happened shortly after 3pm.

A photo taken by a passer-by shows the devastation at the scene.

It’s understood the collision has also damaged a power line, which is now blocking the road to Aberdeen.

However, SSEN is not reporting any loss of power in the area.

The crash took place near the Shell garage which is located on the east side of the main road going through Alford.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.05pm today to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944, Alford.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Drivers urged to avoid A944 after Alford crash

The road has been closed and drivers have been urged to avoid the area in the meantime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 3.10pm we received a report of a crash involving a car and a mini bus on the A944 at Alford.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A944 is closed in both directions between Alford and Whitehouse.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

