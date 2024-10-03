Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two in hospital and A944 blocked following crash between minibus and 4×4 in Alford

The collision has also damaged a power line, which is blocking the road to Aberdeen. 

By Graham Fleming
The collision took place near the petrol station in Alford. Image: Fubar News
The collision took place near the petrol station in Alford. Image: Fubar News

Two have been taken to hospital after a crash involving a 4×4 and a mini-bus in Alford.

Emergency services are currently in attendance at the A944 following the collision,  which happened shortly after 3pm.

A photo taken by a passer-by shows the devastation at the scene.

It’s understood the collision has also damaged a power line, which is now blocking the road to Aberdeen.

However, SSEN is not reporting any loss of power in the area.

The crash took place near the Shell garage which is located on the east side of the main road going through Alford.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.05pm today to attend a two-vehicle road traffic collision on the A944, Alford.

“We dispatched two ambulances to the scene and two patients were transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Drivers urged to avoid A944 after Alford crash

The road has been closed and drivers have been urged to avoid the area in the meantime.

A Police Scotland spokesperson added: “Around 3.10pm we received a report of a crash involving a car and a mini bus on the A944 at Alford.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the A944 is closed in both directions between Alford and Whitehouse.

“Drivers are asked to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

