Thousands fined at Aberdeen’s most isolated bus gate: What do Bridge of Don residents think?

From 2019 until June this year, nearly 8,300 drivers have picked up penalties for using the route.

Shielhill bus gate.
The Shielhill bus gate is Aberdeen's most northerly.
By Chris Cromar

In a quiet location in the north of Aberdeen, a little-known bus gate has caught nearly 8,300 drivers since in four years.

The most isolated – and most northern – bus gate in the Granite City is located in Bridge of Don at Shielhill Avenue.

It has been in operation since Shielhill Avenue was opened to traffic at the Dubford Road bus terminus in 2015 following a major housing development in the Shielhill area.

As well as buses, it is also open to taxis (including private hire vehicles) and cyclists.

Back in 2019, Scotia Homes – who built part of the development – called for Aberdeen City Council to scrap the bus gates during 2020, although this did not happen.

There was also a survey sent to residents, with Bridge of Don Community Council holding a public meeting regarding them.

B999.
One way to get to Shielhill is via the B999. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Shielhill bus gate detour

It is 0.3 miles from the entrance of Shielhill on Shielhill Drive to the bus gate, however, due to this, to get to both sides – including Dubford Road – without illegally going through, it takes:

  • 2.5 miles via Dubford Road, Greenbrae Drive, Denmore Road, B999 and Shielhill Road.
  • 2.8 miles via Shielhill Road, B997 Scotstown Road, A92 The Parkway, A92 Ellon Road and Shielhill Road.

From 2019 until June this year, nearly 8,300 drivers were fined going through the bus gate.

The Press & Journal visited Shielhil to ask residents if they think it should stay or go.

Area ‘safe for children’

Catherine Reynolds, who lives near the location of the bus gates, think they should stay.

“When we bought these houses here, there was as a bus gate and it wasn’t going to be open to the public.”

Saying the area is “safe for children”, she is worried that any changes would lead to cars speeding in the “very quiet” area, adding: “We bought our house with that in mind.”

Aberdeen bus lanes.
The bus lanes are situated in the north-east of the city. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

On the same street, Lauren Fletcher is completely for the removal of the bus gates, as her daughter attends Greenbrae School.

“It would probably be a two-minute journey instead of a 10-minute journey,” she says, while thinking it would not lead to an increase in traffic or speeding cars.

“Generally in the development, I’ve not seen any issues with the driving. No matter what end they come in from, I think people go the speed limit.”

She also thinks having them in place is a “factor” in businesses not relocating to the area.

Shielhill bus gates.
The bus gates from Dubford Road.

Mixed views on bus gate

Elsewhere in Shielhill, Stewart Davies has mixed feelings and says the promise of a shop – promised in the development plans – would persuade him to support the abolition of the bus gates.

“If we get that open and running, I’d be prepared to open them, because a lot of the shops have said they’ll only create a shop here if they’ve got a catchment area of the other side of the bus gate.”

Kevin Thomson.
Kevin Thomson wants the bus gates to be scrapped.

One local, who lives at the opposite end of the development near its two entrances and exits, is Kevin Thomson.

Kevin supports the removal of the gates and says they are a “bit of a waste”.

“I personally don’t think it will be as busy as people think it will be.

“I wouldn’t use it, because I don’t need to go up that way. It would be mainly used by delivery drivers.”

‘Residents only’ bus gate

Although “getting their point”, he said: “There’s children playing down here as well, there’s children playing everywhere.”

He suggests a “residents only” gate, much like what residents of Grandholm Village have to cross the River Don.

Sheilhill bus gate.
Bus gate cameras are ready to catch anyone driving through illegally.

Exclusive access from Dubford Road to Shielhill Avenue was also on the mind of a Dubford resident, who did not want to be named.

However, she thinks it should not just be for Shielhill residents and would have to include those living in Dubford and Seaview.

She does admit such a move would “open a can of worms”.

She worries Dubford Road would become a “rat run” if the bus gates were removed.

‘Assured’ of a bus gate when homes built

Another Dubford resident is determined they must stay, due to being “assured” that was part of the stipulation for Shielhill being built in the first place.

“They said when the houses were built, they were built with the understanding that a bus gate would be included.”

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

The Press and Journal has been leading the Common Sense campaign to push for compromise on the bus gates in the city centre.

Yesterday, the council delayed its decision on the future of the controversial measures.

