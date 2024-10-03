Man charged in connection with Aberdeen assault just days after Cheerz raise safety concerns

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Stirling Street area of the city at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

The extent of any injuries have not been confirmed by police.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30.

The incident took place near The Green where work is under way on the new £40 million Aberdeen Market.

Businesses in the area, including Cheerz nightclub, have raised concerns about safety while construction is being carried out.

Plans include closing Hadden Street which means people will have to “squeeze through a narrow footpath” to access the venue.

Earlier this week, operations manager George Mackenzie told The Press and Journal he fears the path, which leads to Stirling Street, will become “a scary place”.

Concerns raised after assault on Stirling Street in Aberdeen

Following the incident on Wednesday, the team took to social media to say they don’t want customers to be “frightened” to visit.

Cheerz shared a post online stating: “Earlier tonight a serious assault occurred on Stirling Street that police promptly attended, we hope the individual involved in this unprovoked attack makes a speedy recovery.

“The city council must address our concerns with public safety and the very limited footpath immediately.

“The road closes on Monday and all that will be available is a footpath just large enough in places to accommodate two individuals side by side.

“We understand Morrisons construction need as much space as possible but ask for ‘passing place’ spaces to be implemented to allow to deal with vulnerable individuals.

“We don’t want the footpath to become a new crime hotspot and customers to be frightened to walk to our venue.”

The business has made “a plea” for CCTV to be installed to monitor the alley and for additional exterior lighting.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Wednesday, October 2, officers received a report of an assault on Stirling Street, Aberdeen.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and was released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30.”