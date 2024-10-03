Man charged in connection with Aberdeen assault just days after Cheerz raise safety concerns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Man charged in connection with Aberdeen assault just days after Cheerz raise safety concerns

Staff at the city nightclub said they did not want the area to become a "crime hotspot".

By Ellie Milne
Stirling Street and Carmelite Lane
The incident took place on Stirling Street in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.

A 21-year-old man has been charged in connection with an assault in Aberdeen.

Emergency services were called to the Stirling Street area of the city at around 7.40pm on Wednesday.

The extent of any injuries have not been confirmed by police.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection.

He is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30.

The incident took place near The Green where work is under way on the new £40 million Aberdeen Market.

Businesses in the area, including Cheerz nightclub, have raised concerns about safety while construction is being carried out.

Plans include closing Hadden Street which means people will have to “squeeze through a narrow footpath” to access the venue.

Earlier this week, operations manager George Mackenzie told The Press and Journal he fears the path, which leads to Stirling Street, will become “a scary place”.

Concerns raised after assault on Stirling Street in Aberdeen

Road closed sign
Cheerz has raised fears the road closure could lead to more incidents and anti-social behaviour. Image: DC Thomson.

Following the incident on Wednesday, the team took to social media to say they don’t want customers to be “frightened” to visit.

Cheerz shared a post online stating: “Earlier tonight a serious assault occurred on Stirling Street that police promptly attended, we hope the individual involved in this unprovoked attack makes a speedy recovery.

“The city council must address our concerns with public safety and the very limited footpath immediately.

“The road closes on Monday and all that will be available is a footpath just large enough in places to accommodate two individuals side by side.

“We understand Morrisons construction need as much space as possible but ask for ‘passing place’ spaces to be implemented to allow to deal with vulnerable individuals.

“We don’t want the footpath to become a new crime hotspot and customers to be frightened to walk to our venue.”

The business has made “a plea” for CCTV to be installed to monitor the alley and for additional exterior lighting.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Wednesday, October 2, officers received a report of an assault on Stirling Street, Aberdeen.

“A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and was released on an undertaking to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Wednesday, October 30.”

Conversation