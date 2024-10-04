Tesco promises jobs for staff affected by Inverness Dobbies closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tesco promises jobs for staff affected by Inverness Dobbies closure

As uncertainty lingers, the neighbouring retailer has stepped forward to help.

By Michelle Henderson
Facade of Tesco Extra and Dobbies store.
Bosses at Tesco Extra have stepped forward to offer support to workers facing job insecurity at their neighbouring Dobbies store. Image: Google Street View.

Dobbies workers have been thrown a lifeline as Tesco vows to provide roles for those affected.

Dozens of jobs face being axed in the new year after the retailer announced plans to close their store at Inshes Retail Park.

A total of 17 stores across the UK have been earmarked for closure in the coming months.

As uncertainty lingers, neighbouring Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra bosses have stepped forward to help.

A combination of permanent full-time and part-time roles will be made available.

Cars parked down the side of Inverness Dobbies store.
More than 30 jobs are at risk of being axed at Dobbies Inverness store. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

Tesco offer lifeline to Dobbies staff

Stephen Macleod, Store Manager, Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra has confirmed a host of roles will be made available for anyone affected by the closure in a bit to help safeguard local jobs.

In a statement, he said: “We understand that this will be a worrying time for anyone affected by the Dobbies announcement earlier this week, but we’re here to help.

“Across our four Tesco stores in Inverness there will be various roles available for anyone impacted by the closure.

“We recognise the valuable skills and experiences that you could bring to Tesco, and we want to play our part to help safeguard jobs in our local area.”

Dobbies Inverness
Staff at Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra have shown their support for workers at the neighbouring Dobbies store. Image: Michelle Henderson/ DC Thomson.

News of Dobbies restructuring plans came as a shock to some of the firm’s regulars.

According to the firm, the plan was masterminded to help return the “business to profitability” after being hit by “uneconomical rent costs.”

Those interested in a role are being encouraged to contact the Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra.

