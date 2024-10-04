Tesco promises jobs for staff affected by Inverness Dobbies closure

Dobbies workers have been thrown a lifeline as Tesco vows to provide roles for those affected.

Dozens of jobs face being axed in the new year after the retailer announced plans to close their store at Inshes Retail Park.

A total of 17 stores across the UK have been earmarked for closure in the coming months.

As uncertainty lingers, neighbouring Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra bosses have stepped forward to help.

A combination of permanent full-time and part-time roles will be made available.

Tesco offer lifeline to Dobbies staff

Stephen Macleod, Store Manager, Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra has confirmed a host of roles will be made available for anyone affected by the closure in a bit to help safeguard local jobs.

In a statement, he said: “We understand that this will be a worrying time for anyone affected by the Dobbies announcement earlier this week, but we’re here to help.

“Across our four Tesco stores in Inverness there will be various roles available for anyone impacted by the closure.

“We recognise the valuable skills and experiences that you could bring to Tesco, and we want to play our part to help safeguard jobs in our local area.”

News of Dobbies restructuring plans came as a shock to some of the firm’s regulars.

According to the firm, the plan was masterminded to help return the “business to profitability” after being hit by “uneconomical rent costs.”

Those interested in a role are being encouraged to contact the Inverness Inshes Tesco Extra.