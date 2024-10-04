Lorry and campervan collide on A9 near Landmark

A 31-year-old man has been charged following a collision on the A9 at Carrbridge.

Police and emergency services were rushed to the Carrbridge junction, beside the Landmark Forest Adventure Park, shortly after 9am today.

The crash involved a lorry and a campervan.

The northbound carriageway of the busy road was restricted for 30 minutes but the road fully reopened around 9:45am.

No injuries were reported.

Lorry and campervan collide near Landmark Adventure Park

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.05am on Friday, 4 October, 2024 we were called to a report of a crash involving a lorry and a campervan on the A9 near to Carrbridge junction.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 31-year-old man was charged in connection with a road traffic offence.”