Inverness Man attacked on Grant Street in Inverness The incident happened near Waterloo Bridge. By Ross Hempseed October 4 2024, 10:24 am October 4 2024, 10:24 am Grant Street in Inverness. Image: Google Maps. A man is due to appear in court in connection with an assault in Inverness. A 28-year-old man was attacked on Grant Street beside the Waterloo Bridge, near Inverness city centre at around 3.30pm on Thursday, October 3. Officers attended the scene following reports a man had been assaulted. Police cars were spotted in and around the Waterloo Bridge area Now, police have confirmed a 28-year-old man was attacked but did not require medical attention. A second man, 33, was charged in connection with the incident. A police spokesperson said: "We were called around 3.40pm on Thursday, October 3, to a report of a disturbance in the Grant Street area of Inverness. "A 28-year-old man was assaulted but did not require medical treatment. "A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, October 4."
