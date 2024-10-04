Man attacked on Grant Street in Inverness

A man is due to appear in court in connection with an assault in Inverness.

A 28-year-old man was attacked on Grant Street beside the Waterloo Bridge, near Inverness city centre at around 3.30pm on Thursday, October 3.

Officers attended the scene following reports a man had been assaulted.

Police cars were spotted in and around the Waterloo Bridge area

Now, police have confirmed a 28-year-old man was attacked but did not require medical attention.

A second man, 33, was charged in connection with the incident.

A police spokesperson said: “We were called around 3.40pm on Thursday, October 3, to a report of a disturbance in the Grant Street area of Inverness.

“A 28-year-old man was assaulted but did not require medical treatment.

“A 33-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court on Friday, October 4.”