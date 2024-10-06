Gallery: Aberdeen fans bring buzz to Pittodrie for Hearts thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Aberdeen fans bring buzz to Pittodrie for Hearts thriller

Press and Journal photographers Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns were there to capture all of the excitement.

A stunning view of the dedicated fans at the Aberdeen v Hearts game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A stunning view of the dedicated fans at the Aberdeen v Hearts game. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
By Katherine Ferries & Graham Fleming

Aberdeen city centre was a sea of red as more than 20,000 football fans made their way to Pittodrie for today’s match against Hearts.

The Dons finished 3-2 winners after a thrilling showdown with the Edinburgh side.

It was a sell-out crowd as Jimmy Thelin’s men continued their 100 per cent record in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The excitement brought on by the winning start to the campaign could certainly be felt in the air as the Dons faithful made their way to the turnstiles in their numbers.

It showed as well, with nearby pubs bursting, and thousands making the King Street walk shoulder to shoulder, with the songbook in full force.

With a sold-out away support as well, a combined 20,000 will be taking in the match against the managerless Gorgie side.

Press and Journal photographers Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns were on hand to capture the electrifying atmosphere as Dons fans showed their unwavering support!

Excitement builds as fans arrive at Pittodrie for Aberdeen vs Hearts! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen fans make their way to Pittodrie for a crucial battle against Hearts. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Happy faces, football thrills. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Rain or shine, the Aberdeen faithful are out in full force for the big match against Hearts at Pittodrie! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Lifelong supporters. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fans braving the damp weather to cheer on their team at Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Damp weather won’t stop the Red Army. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fans arriving at Pittodrie for the Aberdeen v Hearts game. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Waving to the locals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Red and white everywhere! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Matchday excitement is in the air as fans arrive at Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fans arrive at Pittodrie with energy and excitement. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Game day grin! A perfect day for football and fun. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The atmosphere builds outside Pittodrie as Aberdeen and Hearts fans arrive. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Aberdeen faithful are out in full voice, arriving at Pittodrie ready to cheer on their team against Hearts! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
From every corner of the city, the fans arrive at Pittodrie. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Loving every minute of it! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The passion is palpable as fans pour into Pittodrie ahead of the Aberdeen vs Hearts clash! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
A family day out at Pittodrie! Three generations united by a love for Aberdeen FC. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Football memories that last a lifetime! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Smiles all around as the kids soak up the excitement at Pittodrie! Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Red Army waits patiently in line. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Fans arriving at Pittodrie for the Aberdeen v Hearts game. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Captured in the moment! Darrell Benns snaps a fan erupting with joy after Aberdeen finds the back of the net!
A tense moment! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Hands in the air, clapping for every effort! Fans at Pittodrie know how to support their team! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Young fans at Pittodrie had an unforgettable day of football! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Voices raised and spirits high! Fans cheer passionately for the Dons, creating an electric atmosphere at Pittodrie! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The sound of support! Claps and cheers resonate through the stands as fans celebrate every good play! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Celebrating every play, every goal, and every moment of joy! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Thumbs up from these fans. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The excitement is contagious! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
The thrill of the game is in the air! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
A sea of jubilant fans celebrating together after the final whistle! Aberdeen’s victory brings the stands to life! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Eyes glued to the action! Fans at Pittodrie are fully immersed in the game, living every moment! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Claps, cheers, and chants fill the air as the Red Army comes together to celebrate a hard-fought win! What a night at Pittodrie! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Say cheese! These young supporters can’t contain their excitement as they wave to our photographer! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Fans fill the stands, creating an unforgettable atmosphere for the match. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
These young supporters are full of energy, bringing their love for Aberdeen to life! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Waving to the camera with joy! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Capturing the spirit of the fans! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Moments of joy, excitement, and unity captured. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Darrell Benns were there to freeze the excitement in time, showcasing the passion of Dons supporters in every frame! <br />Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Capturing the spirit of the fans! Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns immortalized the excitement of Dons supporters cheering on their team! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
! Press and Journal photographers Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns were there to document the passion of Dons fans at Pittodrie! Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The woman walking into the area at the back door of Duncano's. Image: Supplied
'Vile and disgusting': Westhill restaurant's shock after woman caught defecating on doorstep
Sam Ashworth and the now-demolished site at Craigievar House, Aberdeen.
Major £10m plans for new Dyce offices could revive derelict Craigievar House site and…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a football yob and a stalker’s pizza delivery
Jaiden Frear was found guilty of sex offences at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Cuminestown sex fiend 'haunted' victim who considered him a friend
Johanna Goff is back in Aberdeen after performing on stage with the world's most famous classical music star. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
WATCH: Talented young Aberdeen pianist, 8, who performed with piano superstar Lang Lang
The bus gate in Bridge Street in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Could Aberdeen City Council REALLY be taken to court over bus gate 'shambles'?
4
Kevin Dalgleish photographed outside his restaurant Amuse in the west end, Aberdeen.
Kevin Dalgleish: 'Why I'm choosing west end for expansion rather than moving into Aberdeen…
2
Michelle Felber is "at a loss" to explain why she stole £3,000 from a vulnarable man she was being paid to care for. Image: Shutterstock/Facebook.
'Mean and nasty' Portlethen carer stole from elderly man with dementia
The home offers stunning views over Aberdeenshire. Image: Aberdeen & Northern Estates.
Beautiful estate in Aberdeenshire countryside hits the market for £900k
The popular Victoria Road haunt is set to shut for good. Image: Google Maps
Prominent Torry restaurant shuts doors for good after three years in business
2

Conversation