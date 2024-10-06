Gallery: Aberdeen fans bring buzz to Pittodrie for Hearts thriller

Aberdeen city centre was a sea of red as more than 20,000 football fans made their way to Pittodrie for today’s match against Hearts.

The Dons finished 3-2 winners after a thrilling showdown with the Edinburgh side.

It was a sell-out crowd as Jimmy Thelin’s men continued their 100 per cent record in the Scottish Premiership this season.

The excitement brought on by the winning start to the campaign could certainly be felt in the air as the Dons faithful made their way to the turnstiles in their numbers.

It showed as well, with nearby pubs bursting, and thousands making the King Street walk shoulder to shoulder, with the songbook in full force.

With a sold-out away support as well, a combined 20,000 will be taking in the match against the managerless Gorgie side.

Press and Journal photographers Kami Thomson and Darrell Benns were on hand to capture the electrifying atmosphere as Dons fans showed their unwavering support!