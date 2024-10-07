Aberdeen beach promenade taped off by police

Police have cordoned off an area near Aberdeen beach on Monday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Esplanade just before 10.30am on Monday, October 7.

Six police cars, two police vans and an ambulance are in attendance. The ambulance has since left the scene.

Soaked officers were spotted patrolling the area around the incident scene including along the Esplanade pavement, braving the harsh wind and rain.

Cars turned away from the area

A group of officers headed down to the beach near one of the surf breakers.

While the road remained open to traffic, drivers have been asked to park away from the patrol area while officers focus their investigation on the beach.

Pedestrians were also asked to move to the other side of the Esplanade, with officers soon erecting a cordon on the pavement beside the roadway.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10:23am today to attend an incident on Aberdeen Beach, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

