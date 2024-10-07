Aberdeen beach promenade taped off by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen beach promenade taped off by police

Officers have been pictured down on the sand carrying out investigations.

By Ellie Milne & Ross Hempseed
Police at Beach Esplanade
A number of police vehicles and an ambulance are in attendance at Aberdeen beach. Image: DC Thomson.

Police have cordoned off an area near Aberdeen beach on Monday morning.

Emergency services were dispatched to the Esplanade just before 10.30am on Monday, October 7.

Six police cars, two police vans and an ambulance are in attendance. The ambulance has since left the scene.

A police officer guards the cordon on the stairs at Aberdeen beach promenade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Officers at the scene.

Soaked officers were spotted patrolling the area around the incident scene including along the Esplanade pavement, braving the harsh wind and rain.

Cars turned away from the area

A group of officers headed down to the beach near one of the surf breakers.

While the road remained open to traffic, drivers have been asked to park away from the patrol area while officers focus their investigation on the beach.

Pedestrians were also asked to move to the other side of the Esplanade, with officers soon erecting a cordon on the pavement beside the roadway.

A fleet of police cars can be seen at the beach. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Police are focused on an area on the beach
Police are focused on an area on the beach. Image: DC Thomson.

The nature of the incident has not been confirmed.

An ambulance service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 10:23am today to attend an incident on Aberdeen Beach, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance to the scene.”

A cordon in place on the prom. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Police have been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

