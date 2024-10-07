WATCH: Dramatic moment firefighters battle car blaze that shut down Bucksburn street

A Bucksburn street was locked down yesterday as fire crews battled a car fire.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were called to Auchmill Terrace on Sunday after a dark-red Vauxhall went up in flames.

Pictures and video taken at the scene showed the car ablaze while parked in the residential street around 3.20pm.

Four appliances were called to the scene where high-pressure water was used to extinguish the flames.

The street was cordoned off well into the evening and fire crews remain at the street to ensure the area is safe.

The Press and Journal understands that the vehicle involved was a Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

There are no reported injuries.

Fire service remain on scene at Aberdeen car fire

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 3.24pm on Sunday, October 6, to reports of a vehicle fire on Auchmill Terrace, Aberdeen.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances to the scene where firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

“There are no reported casualties, and crews remain in attendance.”