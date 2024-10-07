Darren Scott Thompson missing from Bucksburn since last week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Darren Scott Thompson missing from Bucksburn since last week

Police are appealing to the public for information on the 29-year-old's whereabouts.

By Ellie Milne
Darren Scott Thompson
Darren Scott Thompson has been reported missing from Bucksburn. Image: Police Scotland,

An appeal has been launched to help trace an Aberdeen man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Darren Scott Thompson was last seen in the Sclattie Park area of Bucksburn at about 9.15pm on October 2.

The 29-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins tall and of athletic build with short brown hair and a beard.

Darren also has a number of distinctive tattoos, including “Dazza” on the inside of his arm and “Brothers never let go” on the outside of his arm.

The name “Layton” is on his other arm and “Lexi” is on the back of his neck, with “NM” on the side of his neck.

When last seen, Darren was wearing a black jacket, a white Marvel T-shirt with an emblem, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Police are now appealing to the public for information in their efforts to trace him.

Sergeant David Calvert said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Darren or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4220 of Thursday, October 3.

