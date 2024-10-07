Darren Scott Thompson missing from Bucksburn since last week

An appeal has been launched to help trace an Aberdeen man who has been missing since Wednesday.

Darren Scott Thompson was last seen in the Sclattie Park area of Bucksburn at about 9.15pm on October 2.

The 29-year-old is described as being 5ft 11ins tall and of athletic build with short brown hair and a beard.

Darren also has a number of distinctive tattoos, including “Dazza” on the inside of his arm and “Brothers never let go” on the outside of his arm.

The name “Layton” is on his other arm and “Lexi” is on the back of his neck, with “NM” on the side of his neck.

When last seen, Darren was wearing a black jacket, a white Marvel T-shirt with an emblem, blue jeans and black trainers with white soles.

Police are now appealing to the public for information in their efforts to trace him.

Sergeant David Calvert said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone with any information to get in touch.

“I would appeal to anyone who has seen Darren or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 4220 of Thursday, October 3.