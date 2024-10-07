Both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s SAVED from closure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s SAVED from closure

The company operating the two restaurants fell into administration last month.

By Ross Hempseed
TGI Friday's due to close at Aberdeen Beach. Image: DC Thomson.
TGI Friday's saved from closure. Image: DC Thomson.

Both TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen have been saved from closure.

The popular American diner-style eatery has two sites in the city – one at the beach and the other at Union Square.

Operators Hostmore fell into administration last month following a botched takeover deal, sending their stock price plummeting.

The company’s dire financial situation left the future of both Aberdeen restaurants uncertain, with fears they could be closed for good.

But now a deal has been reached to sell 51 restaurants to Breal Capital and Calveton UK.

A list has been released this afternoon detailing what TGI sites will stay open, which includes both Aberdeen spots.

More than 2,000 jobs have been saved, including dozens in the city.

Inside TGI Friday's at Aberdeen beach.
The restaurant opened at the beach in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

2,000 jobs saved with successful sale of TGI Friday’s

Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Friday’s UK, said: “TGI Friday’s is a much-loved brand with a rich heritage.

“The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole.

“We look to the future with confidence that the TGI Friday’s brand will continue to attract loyal and new guests.”

While many jobs have been saved some of restaurants have been axed including the experimental Fridays to Go which opened in Dundee two years ago.

Ms McEwan added: “We are proud to serve millions of customers across the UK and are committed to continuing to evolve our proposition and to give our guests a great value for money experience that keeps them coming back to enjoy TGI Friday’s time and again.”

Last month, many people expressed their opinion on the potential closures of the Aberdeen sites, with many sad that the Aberdeen Beach restaurant could close in particular.

The P&J spoke to people at the beach who said the area was becoming a “ghost town”. 

 

