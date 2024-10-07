Both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s SAVED from closure

Both TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen have been saved from closure.

The popular American diner-style eatery has two sites in the city – one at the beach and the other at Union Square.

Operators Hostmore fell into administration last month following a botched takeover deal, sending their stock price plummeting.

The company’s dire financial situation left the future of both Aberdeen restaurants uncertain, with fears they could be closed for good.

But now a deal has been reached to sell 51 restaurants to Breal Capital and Calveton UK.

A list has been released this afternoon detailing what TGI sites will stay open, which includes both Aberdeen spots.

More than 2,000 jobs have been saved, including dozens in the city.

2,000 jobs saved with successful sale of TGI Friday’s

Julie McEwan, chief executive of TGI Friday’s UK, said: “TGI Friday’s is a much-loved brand with a rich heritage.

“The news today marks the start of a positive future for our business following a very challenging period for the casual dining sector as a whole.

“We look to the future with confidence that the TGI Friday’s brand will continue to attract loyal and new guests.”

While many jobs have been saved some of restaurants have been axed including the experimental Fridays to Go which opened in Dundee two years ago.

Ms McEwan added: “We are proud to serve millions of customers across the UK and are committed to continuing to evolve our proposition and to give our guests a great value for money experience that keeps them coming back to enjoy TGI Friday’s time and again.”

Last month, many people expressed their opinion on the potential closures of the Aberdeen sites, with many sad that the Aberdeen Beach restaurant could close in particular.

The P&J spoke to people at the beach who said the area was becoming a “ghost town”.