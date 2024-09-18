‘Aberdeen Beach is becoming a ghost town’: Locals react to TGI Friday’s collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Aberdeen Beach is becoming a ghost town’: Locals react to TGI Friday’s collapse

Some are "gutted" - others say they're "not surprised".

By Ross Hempseed
Aberdonians said it was sad to see TGI Friday's go. Image: DC Thomson.
Locals have expressed their dismay at the news that both TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen are at risk of closure.

The popular US-style restaurant chain has been operating for years in Aberdeen – one at the beach and the other in Union Square.

However now both sites look set to close after the owner, Hostmore, entered administration. All 87 TGI’s across the UK are now up for sale.

Some argue this is the final nail in the coffin for Aberdeen Beach, which has seen a decline in restaurants in the area.

At one time, there were five options to choose from – Chiquito, Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Hut and TGI Friday’s.

One empty unit used to be Chiquito. Image: DC Thomson.

One by one they have closed, with only TGI Friday’s and Pizza Hut remaining.

At Aberdeen Beach this afternoon, the general feeling was one of sadness that yet another establishment could be shutting down.

Marina Ribeiro, an Aberdeen resident, said: “The whole place looks quite empty, so it’s sad to hear that TGIs might also be closing.

“The beach is losing its appeal – soon enough, there will be nothing here.”

Marina Ribeiro and Barbara Botto. Image: DC Thomson.

Her friend Barbara Botto added: “It’s quite sad to see it like this – it almost looks abandoned.

“The beach is a nice place to walk and the closure might prevent people coming down to have dinner with friends and family.”

Next door to TGI Friday’s is Turkish Kitchen.

Owner Muzo Goiur said he is “not happy” about the news.

He said: “More places mean more people will come to the beach, and so the area looks nice and busy.

“I feel sorry for those working at the restaurant, lots of good staff working there.”

Muzo Goiur owner of Turkish Kitchen. Image: DC Thomson.

Mr Goiur said when he started his business five years ago the area was dead, but now he says it’s “much busier than before”.

He added that should TGI Friday’s close he would like to see more independent eateries move into vacant units.

Locals ‘gutted’ TGI Friday’s news

This was echoed by another beach visitor, Rebecca Smith, who says she prefers “to go independent” when she occasionally finds herself at the beach.

She said: “I don’t come here very often, but I feel much better going independent than TGIs. I wouldn’t choose to go there.

“The beach can be busy, but if there is nothing there people might ask ‘Why would I come at all?’

Another person said: “I’m gutted”.

Since the news broke that all TGI Friday restaurants are at risk, our readers have made their reaction clear in thousands of comments.

TGI Friday’s at Aberdeen Beach is one of several chain restaurants to close. Image: DC Thomson.

Nina King wrote: “The beach is becoming a ghost town with regards to places to eat, I really miss Chiquitos – it was my go-to when I went to the cinema either at the beach or Union Sq.”

James Franklin commented: “Me and my wife went on early this year and say for 20 mins and still not a single person came over with a menu. You could hear them standing around the back yapping away.

“Needless to say we left and went elsewhere. Won’t be a miss I am afraid. Unfortunate for the job losses though.”

Stuart Boavista said: “Well I’m not surprised. Went there with my mum the other week and the cheapest thing was a burger for £18.50.

“Lovely day and beachfront was rammed yet place was dead. Guess everyone else already knew the ripoff prices.”

Kyle Swan wrote: “About time! Place was dead. Let’s hope something refreshing happens in these spaces.”

TGI Fridays at Aberdeen Beach
The restaurant was opened at the beach in 2000. Image: DC Thomson.

Nan Mcleod said: “I was visiting Aberdeen at the beginning of September and I had a lovely meal in Union Square.

“Was looking forward to going again. Their riblets were delicious. We had a very nice waitress and the service was excellent.”

Joanna Menie said: “The prices were extortionate and the menu massively reduced in recent years. Last time we went food was shocking so never went back.

“Rather support some local restaurants whose food is far superior and better value for money.”

Robert Hay commented: “Went last night to the one at Union Square. Stood long enough to be seated then the service after was atrocious and ended up leaving. Won’t be missed in my eyes.”

