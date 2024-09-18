‘Aberdeen Beach is becoming a ghost town’: Locals react to TGI Friday’s collapse

Locals have expressed their dismay at the news that both TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen are at risk of closure.

The popular US-style restaurant chain has been operating for years in Aberdeen – one at the beach and the other in Union Square.

However now both sites look set to close after the owner, Hostmore, entered administration. All 87 TGI’s across the UK are now up for sale.

Some argue this is the final nail in the coffin for Aberdeen Beach, which has seen a decline in restaurants in the area.

At one time, there were five options to choose from – Chiquito, Bella Italia, Frankie & Benny’s, Pizza Hut and TGI Friday’s.

One by one they have closed, with only TGI Friday’s and Pizza Hut remaining.

At Aberdeen Beach this afternoon, the general feeling was one of sadness that yet another establishment could be shutting down.

Marina Ribeiro, an Aberdeen resident, said: “The whole place looks quite empty, so it’s sad to hear that TGIs might also be closing.

“The beach is losing its appeal – soon enough, there will be nothing here.”

Her friend Barbara Botto added: “It’s quite sad to see it like this – it almost looks abandoned.

“The beach is a nice place to walk and the closure might prevent people coming down to have dinner with friends and family.”

Next door to TGI Friday’s is Turkish Kitchen.

Owner Muzo Goiur said he is “not happy” about the news.

He said: “More places mean more people will come to the beach, and so the area looks nice and busy.

“I feel sorry for those working at the restaurant, lots of good staff working there.”

Mr Goiur said when he started his business five years ago the area was dead, but now he says it’s “much busier than before”.

He added that should TGI Friday’s close he would like to see more independent eateries move into vacant units.

Locals ‘gutted’ TGI Friday’s news

This was echoed by another beach visitor, Rebecca Smith, who says she prefers “to go independent” when she occasionally finds herself at the beach.

She said: “I don’t come here very often, but I feel much better going independent than TGIs. I wouldn’t choose to go there.

“The beach can be busy, but if there is nothing there people might ask ‘Why would I come at all?’

Another person said: “I’m gutted”.

Since the news broke that all TGI Friday restaurants are at risk, our readers have made their reaction clear in thousands of comments.

Nina King wrote: “The beach is becoming a ghost town with regards to places to eat, I really miss Chiquitos – it was my go-to when I went to the cinema either at the beach or Union Sq.”

James Franklin commented: “Me and my wife went on early this year and say for 20 mins and still not a single person came over with a menu. You could hear them standing around the back yapping away.

“Needless to say we left and went elsewhere. Won’t be a miss I am afraid. Unfortunate for the job losses though.”

Stuart Boavista said: “Well I’m not surprised. Went there with my mum the other week and the cheapest thing was a burger for £18.50.

“Lovely day and beachfront was rammed yet place was dead. Guess everyone else already knew the ripoff prices.”

Kyle Swan wrote: “About time! Place was dead. Let’s hope something refreshing happens in these spaces.”

Nan Mcleod said: “I was visiting Aberdeen at the beginning of September and I had a lovely meal in Union Square.

“Was looking forward to going again. Their riblets were delicious. We had a very nice waitress and the service was excellent.”

Joanna Menie said: “The prices were extortionate and the menu massively reduced in recent years. Last time we went food was shocking so never went back.

“Rather support some local restaurants whose food is far superior and better value for money.”

Robert Hay commented: “Went last night to the one at Union Square. Stood long enough to be seated then the service after was atrocious and ended up leaving. Won’t be missed in my eyes.”