Readers thankful that TGI Friday’s jobs will be saved – but hope for better food and service in future

The news that both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s are safe from closure has led to calls from P&J readers to improve the food and service.

On Monday, a deal was reached saving more than 50 TGI branches from closure including the Aberdeen Beach and Union Square restaurants.

The news was a relief for staff concerned about losing their jobs after operator Hostmore filed for administration.

The threat of closure led to mixed reactions from our readers, some who enjoyed their food – especially the sesame chicken strips – but others urged TGIs to improve the service and high prices.

Ruth Christie wrote “glad it will save people’s jobs”, while Sarah Bansal commented “that’s great news”.

‘It’s looked the same since opening’

Others tagged friends saying they would be “chuffed” TGIs would remain open while another wrote to a friend: “Your sesame chicken is saved”.

Many of the comments did point to the TGIs signature dish as a highlight for them and a reason for going.

However, others had harsh critiques for TGIs and suggestions on what to improve going forward.

Many criticised the cleanliness of the premises, the quality of the food, and the prices, but were hopeful TGIs could turn a corner.

Jan Bremner wrote: “Better make some drastic changes to food quality and service. Also cleanliness.”

Neil Robertson-Murray commented: “Let’s hope the standard of food increases then.”

Sandra Pirie said: “Fingers crossed they give the customers value for money. It’s definitely went downhill in the past few years. Glad the people haven’t lost their jobs.”

Stevie Arnold wrote: “Let’s hope the standard of food gets better because the last two years it’s been disgraceful with hardly anything on the menu and poor quality of food.”

David McNair said: “Let’s hope they get back to where they were in terms of good service and drinks.”

Lisa Doig commented: “Well they could be done giving it a lick of paint, it’s looked the same since opening.”

Darren Gibb wrote: “Used to love going there the prices are too high and portion sizes have reduced massively.”

Other people were more direct about the TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen, especially the Aberdeen Beach site.

One user would rather eat someplace else at the beach, writing, “Would rather go three doors along to the Turkish restaurant I’m afraid.”

Tina Haldene said: “I don’t get why people like it here, overpriced rubbish food but just my opinion.”

A spokesperson for new owners, Breal Capital and Calveton UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with such an enthusiastic and committed management team to both modernise the business and capitalise on the heritage of this iconic brand.”