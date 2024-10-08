Readers thankful that TGI Friday’s jobs will be saved – but hope for better food and service in future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Readers thankful that TGI Friday’s jobs will be saved – but hope for better food and service in future

Hundreds of people have been reacting to the news that both Aberdeen restaurants have been saved from the chop.

By Ross Hempseed
TGI Friday's at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Google Maps.
TGI Friday's at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Google Maps.

The news that both Aberdeen TGI Friday’s are safe from closure has led to calls from P&J readers to improve the food and service.

On Monday, a deal was reached saving more than 50 TGI branches from closure including the Aberdeen Beach and Union Square restaurants.

The news was a relief for staff concerned about losing their jobs after operator Hostmore filed for administration.

The threat of closure led to mixed reactions from our readers, some who enjoyed their food – especially the sesame chicken strips – but others urged TGIs to improve the service and high prices.

Ruth Christie wrote “glad it will save people’s jobs”, while Sarah Bansal commented “that’s great news”.

Exterior of TGI Friday's at Aberdeen Beach
TGI Friday’s at Aberdeen Beach is one of several chain restaurants Image: DC Thomson.

‘It’s looked the same since opening’

Others tagged friends saying they would be “chuffed” TGIs would remain open while another wrote to a friend: “Your sesame chicken is saved”.

Many of the comments did point to the TGIs signature dish as a highlight for them and a reason for going.

However, others had harsh critiques for TGIs and suggestions on what to improve going forward.

Many criticised the cleanliness of the premises, the quality of the food, and the prices, but were hopeful TGIs could turn a corner.

Jan Bremner wrote: “Better make some drastic changes to food quality and service. Also cleanliness.”

Neil Robertson-Murray commented: “Let’s hope the standard of food increases then.”

TGI Friday's sesame chicken strips
The sesame chicken strips are a popular menu item. Image: TGI Friday’s

Sandra Pirie said: “Fingers crossed they give the customers value for money. It’s definitely went downhill in the past few years. Glad the people haven’t lost their jobs.”

Stevie Arnold wrote: “Let’s hope the standard of food gets better because the last two years it’s been disgraceful with hardly anything on the menu and poor quality of food.”

David McNair said: “Let’s hope they get back to where they were in terms of good service and drinks.”

Lisa Doig commented: “Well they could be done giving it a lick of paint, it’s looked the same since opening.”

Darren Gibb wrote: “Used to love going there the prices are too high and portion sizes have reduced massively.”

Other people were more direct about the TGI Friday’s in Aberdeen, especially the Aberdeen Beach site.

One user would rather eat someplace else at the beach, writing, “Would rather go three doors along to the Turkish restaurant I’m afraid.”

Inside TGI Friday's Aberdeen Beach
TGI Friday’s Aberdeen Beach during its hey day. Image: Rory Raitt.

Tina Haldene said: “I don’t get why people like it here, overpriced rubbish food but just my opinion.”

A spokesperson for new owners, Breal Capital and Calveton UK, said: “We are delighted to be working with such an enthusiastic and committed management team to both modernise the business and capitalise on the heritage of this iconic brand.”

Conversation