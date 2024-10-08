Aberdeen FC legend Andrew Considine reveals post-football career move

Former Aberdeen defender Andrew Considine – who played for the Dons 571 times – has revealed his latest post-football career move.

Considine, who retired from professional football in July, is ranked fourth on Aberdeen’s all-time appearances list, with only Willie Miller, Alex McLeish and Bobby Clark playing more games for the Pittodrie side.

Now, he has opted for a career in the oil and gas industry – making a move to Bridge of Don-based TESS Aberdeen, an industrial equipment supplier.

The company posted on LinkedIn: “We are thrilled to announce a new addition to the Tess Aberdeen team – please join us in welcoming Andrew Considine.

“Following a successful football career, Andrew has decided to explore a new path in the oil and gas sector.

“We are thrilled to welcome him to the Tess Aberdeen team, where he will bring a unique and fresh outlook to his role as business development manager.”

Hundreds of people have wished him well under the post, with Considine adding: “I’m thrilled to be joining TESS Aberdeen in my new role as a business development manager.

“If you’d like to chat about TESS Aberdeen’s solutions, or would just like to connect over a coffee, feel free to reach out.”

It is expected that he will combine his new role with his part-time job coaching Aberdeen’s under-16 team at Cormack Park, which he began in July.

Considine’s stellar career at Aberdeen FC

Considine, who is from Banchory, made his debut at the age of 17 for Aberdeen in May 2004 and went on to become first-team regular for his boyhood club a few seasons later.

During his time at Pittodrie he scored 41 goals – including a memorable hattrick in a 7-0 away win against Dundee in March 2017 – and won the 2014 Scottish League Cup with the club in March 2014, after beating Inverness Caledonian Thistle on penalties.

A year later, Considine was granted a testimonial by the Dons, with a match against Dutch side FC Twente at Pittodrie taking place, which saw his dad Doug (a former Aberdeen player between 1978-1981) and brother Douglas making appearances.

A former Scotland under-21 international, which included two appearances at the Under-20 World Cup that took place in Canada in 2007, the then 33-year-old was called up to the full Scotland squad for the first time in October 2020.

Making his debut in a 1-0 Nations League win against Slovakia at Hampden, he became the national side’s oldest debutant in 56 years and went on to win two more caps for Scotland.

After qualifying for their first major tournament in 22 years against Serbia in Belgrade, Considine and his Scotland teammates celebrated with a rendition of Baccara’s “Yes Sir, I Can Boogie”, now a popular anthem amongst the Tartan Army.

It came about after a private video of Considine and friends in drag performing the song at his stag party in 2015 was leaked and then resurfaced five years later.

In May 2022, the Banchory native skippered Aberdeen in has last match for the club against St Mirren, in which he was given a standing ovation by fans when substituted.

A month later he signed for Perth-based club St Johnstone and made a total of 71 appearances in his two years at the McDiarmid Park side.