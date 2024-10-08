Concerns for missing teenager with links to Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Concerns for missing teenager with links to Aberdeen

Anna Alexandra Black was last seen at around 6.50am yesterday morning.

Anna Alexandra Black.
Anna Alexandra Black has connections to Aberdeen. Image: Police Scotland.
By Chris Cromar

A 19-year-old who has links to Aberdeen has been reported missing, having last been seen yesterday morning.

Anna Alexandra Black was last seen in the Perthshire village of Muthill – located around four miles south of Crieff – at around 6.50am on Monday.

Now police are appealing for information to help trace the teenager, who is known to travel to Perth and has connections to the Granite City.

She is described as being around 4ft 9ins in height, is of slim build with long black hair.

When last seen, Anna was wearing blue chequered pyjamas, but she is believed to have changed clothing since then.

‘Concerns are growing for Anna’

Sergeant Iwanow of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for Anna as time passes and our inquiries to trace her are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Anna or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask Anna herself to get in touch with us to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2075 of October 7.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Officers are currently at Oldmeldrum Road after the crash.
Police respond to crash on A947 Oldmeldrum Road
Education convener Martin Greig has been accused of being "anti-Catholic" by Councillor Mrs Jennifer Stewart in a furious row over denominal schooling. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson
'Sectarian' claims as tensions over Catholic schooling leave Aberdeen councillors near tears
We met the Mearns residents who turned out at the latest talks, which took place at Drumlithie Village Hall.
Emotional scenes as Mearns residents say SSEN pylon plan will spoil their way of…
Roseann Reid managed to get pain medication from doctors' surgeries and pharmacies through fraud. Image: DC Thomson.
Aberdeen woman pretended to be other patients to dupe doctors into writing strong pain…
Kirk Lodge Care Home
EXCLUSIVE: Newly-closed Laurencekirk care home slammed for 'disgusting' treatment of staff and residents
Andrew Considine.
Aberdeen FC legend Andrew Considine reveals post-football career move
TGI Friday's at Aberdeen Beach. Image: Google Maps.
Readers thankful that TGI Friday's jobs will be saved - but hope for better…
Mr Ritchie has switched his allegiances from the Conservative Party to Reform UK. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Former Score boss Conrad Ritchie running to become Fraserburgh councillor
2
It's understood the incident did not involve the bus at the scene. Image: DC Thomson
Cyclist taken to hospital after falling from bike at Denburn Road
The Newmachar farm shop plans are being considered by Aberdeenshire Council.
Newmachar farm shop plans revealed for old industrial unit

Conversation