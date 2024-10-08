Concerns for missing teenager with links to Aberdeen

A 19-year-old who has links to Aberdeen has been reported missing, having last been seen yesterday morning.

Anna Alexandra Black was last seen in the Perthshire village of Muthill – located around four miles south of Crieff – at around 6.50am on Monday.

Now police are appealing for information to help trace the teenager, who is known to travel to Perth and has connections to the Granite City.

She is described as being around 4ft 9ins in height, is of slim build with long black hair.

When last seen, Anna was wearing blue chequered pyjamas, but she is believed to have changed clothing since then.

‘Concerns are growing for Anna’

Sergeant Iwanow of Police Scotland said: “Concerns are growing for Anna as time passes and our inquiries to trace her are ongoing.

“I am appealing to anyone who has seen Anna or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also ask Anna herself to get in touch with us to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 2075 of October 7.