All you need to know about the multi-million-pound plan to replace old Orkney ferries

Orkney’s ageing ferry fleet is finally poised to be replaced.

The council has welcomed a £3 million cash boost from the Scottish Government to kick off the upgrade plans.

Ultimately, this money could go towards electric ferries… And much more.

Money will pay for electric ferries business case

One 12m electric vessel could be deployed to operate a year-round passenger service in Orkney’s North Isles.

A second 24m boat for passengers and light cargo would be introduced later under the proposals.

It would operate around Eday, Stronsay, Sanday and Westray.

The plan is to have the smaller vessel in Orkney waters early next year for trials and carrying passengers by spring 2025.

This project will be a partnership between Orkney Islands Council, Artemis Technologies and EMEC.

Business case will set out options and funding sources for new ferries

So what exactly is an “outline business case”?

Simply put this will be a plan setting out long term plans to renew Orkney ferries.

It will include how to operate them, and the design of each boat.

Also covered by this £3million cost is “ground investigation, hydrographic survey and hydraulic investigation”.

Engineering design will be investigated too.

Who will design new ferries?

Last month the council went out to tender to find “naval architecture services” to design new ferries for Sanday, Stronsay, Eday, and Westray.

This came with a £250,000 price tag attached.

Who will pay for this?

Up until recently, the local council was clear in its position that responsibility for the inter-island ferry service should be moved to the Scottish Government.

However, much has changed since that time – not least the council leadership pressing that previous position.

The council were asked if one of its ultimate goals is still to move responsibility to the government.

A spokesperson told us that “discussions are ongoing” on this front.

When the ferries taskforce meetings were announced in December 2022, both the council and the Scottish Government were keen to say it was a clear sign of progress on the ferries issue.

Does this feel like real progress on Orkney’s ferry issues? Let us know in our comments section below

What does local MSP reckon?

However, the county’s MSP Liam McArthur remained sceptical, pointing out that similar movements were made in the past with no real results.

However, even he seems to be won over by yesterday’s funding announcement.

He said: “These are lifeline services being operated by vessels that are no longer fit for purpose so urgency is required.

“There were understandable concerns last year when the ferries taskforce failed to meet for more than six months.

“It is encouraging, however, to see a more collaborative approach by the Scottish Government over recent months.

“That momentum must be maintained and new ferries ordered as soon as possible.”

