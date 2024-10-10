All you need to know about the multi-million-pound plan to replace old Orkney ferries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about the multi-million-pound plan to replace old Orkney ferries

The project would first introduce a 12m vessel operating a year-round passenger service in Orkney's North Isles.

Orkney ferry
The MV Varagen tied up in Kirkwall. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson
By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter

Orkney’s ageing ferry fleet is finally poised to be replaced.

The council has welcomed a £3 million cash boost from the Scottish Government to kick off the upgrade plans.

Ultimately, this money could go towards electric ferries… And much more.

Orkney Islands Council leader Heather Woodbridge. Image: Andrew Stewart/DC Thomson Unknown

Money will pay for electric ferries business case 

One 12m electric vessel could be deployed to operate a year-round passenger service in Orkney’s North Isles.

A second 24m boat for passengers and light cargo would be introduced later under the proposals.

It would operate around Eday, Stronsay, Sanday and Westray.

The smaller of the two hydrofoil boats may look like this. Image: www.artemistechnologies.co.uk

The plan is to have the smaller vessel in Orkney waters early next year for trials and carrying passengers by spring 2025.

This project will be a partnership between Orkney Islands Council, Artemis Technologies and EMEC.

Business case will set out options and funding sources for new ferries

So what exactly is an “outline business case”?

Simply put this will be a plan setting out long term plans to renew Orkney ferries.

It will include how to operate them, and the design of each boat.

Also covered by this £3million cost is “ground investigation, hydrographic survey and hydraulic investigation”.

Engineering design will be investigated too.

Who will design new ferries?

Last month the council went out to tender to find “naval architecture services” to design new ferries for Sanday, Stronsay, Eday, and Westray.

This came with a £250,000 price tag attached.

Who will pay for this?

Up until recently, the local council was clear in its position that responsibility for the inter-island ferry service should be moved to the Scottish Government.

However, much has changed since that time – not least the council leadership pressing that previous position.

The council were asked if one of its ultimate goals is still to move responsibility to the government.

A spokesperson told us that “discussions are ongoing” on this front.

Orkney Lib Dem MSP Liam McArthur.

When the ferries taskforce meetings were announced in December 2022, both the council and the Scottish Government were keen to say it was a clear sign of progress on the ferries issue.

Does this feel like real progress on Orkney’s ferry issues? Let us know in our comments section below

What does local MSP reckon?

However, the county’s MSP Liam McArthur remained sceptical, pointing out that similar movements were made in the past with no real results.

However, even he seems to be won over by yesterday’s funding announcement.

He said: “These are lifeline services being operated by vessels that are no longer fit for purpose so urgency is required.

“There were understandable concerns last year when the ferries taskforce failed to meet for more than six months.

“It is encouraging, however, to see a more collaborative approach by the Scottish Government over recent months.

“That momentum must be maintained and new ferries ordered as soon as possible.”

