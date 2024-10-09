£100,000 spent on derelict Denburn Medical Centre to remove Raac

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£100,000 spent on derelict Denburn Medical Centre to remove Raac

NHS Grampian has spent four times more than all other health boards combined on fixing crumbling concrete.

Denburn Medical Centre was one of several NHS Grampian sites found to contain Raac. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson
By Ross Hempseed

NHS Grampian has been forced to carry out costly repairs to buildings affected by Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (Raac) – including one that has been abandoned for more than a year.

Figures released through a Freedom of Information request has revealed the scale of repairs required to fix many of the health board’s facilities, including Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) and several north-east health centres.

Since the dangers of Raac made the headlines, it has been a race against time to secure and repair affected buildings for numerous organisations, mainly Aberdeen City Council.

The derelict centre has been closed for more than a year. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

£100k Raac repair bill for abandoned Denburn Medical Centre

For NHS Grampian, this has included Denburn Medical Centre on Rosemount Viaduct, where £106,080.20 has been spent on repairs since January 2023.

The medical practice was earmarked for closure before Raac was found, but the discovery sped up plans to move staff and patients out of the facility.

Staff relocated to Carden House in September 2023 just a ten-minute walk away, and Denburn Medical Centre closed for good that same month.

Despite now being considered derelict, the health board still had to stump up the money to “ensure the fabric of the building did not deteriorate and pose a safety risk”.

In total, NHS Grampian has racked up total Raac repair costs of just under £560,000 since January 2023.

This accounts for 83.6% of the total cost to repair Raac-affected buildings throughout Scotland’s health boards.

Raac is widely known for its bubbly texture which has caused concerns over its strength in recent years. Image: Supplied.

The closest other health board was NHS Lothian, with a total bill of £40,904, while the total for Scotland was £668,811.

NHS Grampian already ‘strapped for cash’

An NHS Grampian spokesperson said remediation work to manage the presence of Raac in labs and within ARI is “ongoing”.

“Ensuring staff and patients are safe is a key part of this and we can reassure users of those locations that RAAC is kept under close review,” they said.

“We are making excellent progress in managing this issue and are sharing learning with other NHS boards to assist them with similar works.”

Scottish Conservative North East MSP Liam Kerr said: “All health boards are strapped for cash, but it’s a concern that Grampian seems to be bearing the brunt of the RAAC crisis.

The health centre was found to have Raac which prompted a swift exit by staff from the centre. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.

“While other NHS boards have incurred little or no expense to address this, the bill facing NHS Grampian accounts for more than 80% of the nationwide total.

“That will be of concern to patients and staff, whose lives are made increasingly difficult by dwindling resources.

“I hope the health board can come to some agreement with the Scottish Government to get assistance with this cost, which could hardly come at a worse possible time.”

Conversation