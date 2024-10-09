Teenage boy charged over Aberdeen street knife incident

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with a street knife incident in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Bedford Avenue this afternoon following reports of a disturbance involving a large bladed weapon.

A 15-year-old boy was subsequently arrested and charged by officers.

In video footage seen by The Press and Journal – which cannot be shown currently for legal reasons – a youth is seen brandishing the knife at other youngsters in the middle of the residential street.

The boy is wearing dark clothes and his face is covered with a balaclava.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a 15-year-old male was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and will be the subject of a report to the relevant authorities.

“There were no reports of injuries.”

On the street today, neighbours said they were shocked to see the incident unfold.

One said: “Nothing like this ever happens here. The kids round here are usually no bother.

“I was stunned.”