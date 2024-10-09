Coastguard teams, rescue boat and helicopter assist with ‘police incident’ in Tain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Coastguard teams, rescue boat and helicopter assist with ‘police incident’ in Tain

Three Coastguard rescue teams from Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness were assisting officers north of Inverness.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Coastguard rescue helicopter in the air.
A coastguard helicopter and a rescue boat were sent to the Tain area. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Several coastguard crews assisted police in the Tain area for nearly five hours today.

Coastguard rescue teams from Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness were called to help in a police incident in the Tain area, north of Inverness, shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, October 9.

A rescue boat and a Coastguard helicopter were also sent to the scene.

A Coastguard spokesperson confirmed crews left the scene a few minutes before 10pm.

The nature of the incident remains unknown.

Coastguard teams assist police in Tain

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were assisting the police up in the Tain area, north of Inverness.

“We sent Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness coastguard rescue teams along with two senior coastal officers, a Dornoch Independent Rescue Boat and a Coastguard Helicopter.

“We got the call at 5:15pm and left the scene before 10pm.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation