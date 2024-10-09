Coastguard teams, rescue boat and helicopter assist with ‘police incident’ in Tain

Several coastguard crews assisted police in the Tain area for nearly five hours today.

Coastguard rescue teams from Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness were called to help in a police incident in the Tain area, north of Inverness, shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, October 9.

A rescue boat and a Coastguard helicopter were also sent to the scene.

A Coastguard spokesperson confirmed crews left the scene a few minutes before 10pm.

The nature of the incident remains unknown.

A Coastguard spokesperson said: “We were assisting the police up in the Tain area, north of Inverness.

“We sent Dornoch, Cromarty and Inverness coastguard rescue teams along with two senior coastal officers, a Dornoch Independent Rescue Boat and a Coastguard Helicopter.

“We got the call at 5:15pm and left the scene before 10pm.”

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

