Craigdon Mountain Sports could be forced out of Inverurie shop

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Craigdon Mountain Sports may be forced to move from its location in the heart of Inverurie.

The store, which is independently owned, is based in the Aberdeenshire town’s High Street.

The shop has been a well-known presence in its current position for decades.

However, the traditional granite two-story building, which includes retail space on the ground floor and an office above, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

Sold by Glasgow-based Gunn Property Consultants, the price includes a standalone store to the side and a car park with nine parking spaces.

‘Depending on new owners of the building the shop might relocate’

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Craigdon Mountain Sports director Mary Bruce said: “It’s the building that’s for sale, not the business. Depending on new owners of the building the shop might relocate.”

In the property’s particulars, it states: “The property is offered for sale with vacant possession,” meaning it will be empty of people, belongings and legal impediments on the agreed date of sale.

Therefore, it looks like Craigdon Mountain Sports in Inverurie will not be at 61-65 High Street for the long-term.

A “leading supplier” of outdoor clothing, equipment and accessories for various outdoor activities , they have been trading in the north-east for over 40 years.

They also have a store on St Andrew Street in Aberdeen city centre.

In 2015, there was a management buyout of the business from its original owners – who are now selling the Inverurie building – which the company said “has built on the well established ability to source quality products and deliver great service”.

Craigdon Mountain Sports also has a store in Edinburgh, which is located on the outskirts of the capital.

There is also one of the same name in Inverness, but it is no longer linked to its namesakes.

As well as the site being up for sale, there is also a flat that is “available by separate negotiations”.