Craigdon Mountain Sports could be forced out of Inverurie shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Craigdon Mountain Sports could be forced out of Inverurie shop

The unit in the High Street has been put on the market.

By Chris Cromar
Craigdon Mountain Sports, Inverurie.
Craigdon Mountain Sports may be forced to move from Inverurie's High Street. Image: LoopNet.

Outdoor clothing and equipment retailer Craigdon Mountain Sports may be forced to move from its location in the heart of Inverurie.

The store, which is independently owned, is based in the Aberdeenshire town’s High Street.

The shop has been a well-known presence in its current position for decades.

However, the traditional granite two-story building, which includes retail space on the ground floor and an office above, is on the market for offers over £450,000.

Sold by Glasgow-based Gunn Property Consultants, the price includes a standalone store to the side and a car park with nine parking spaces.

‘Depending on new owners of the building the shop might relocate’

Speaking to The Press & Journal, Craigdon Mountain Sports director Mary Bruce said: “It’s the building that’s for sale, not the business. Depending on new owners of the building the shop might relocate.”

In the property’s particulars, it states: “The property is offered for sale with vacant possession,” meaning it will be empty of people, belongings and legal impediments on the agreed date of sale.

Therefore, it looks like Craigdon Mountain Sports in Inverurie will not be at 61-65 High Street for the long-term.

A “leading supplier” of outdoor clothing, equipment and accessories for various outdoor activities , they have been trading in the north-east for over 40 years.

They also have a store on St Andrew Street in Aberdeen city centre.

In 2015, there was a management buyout of the business from its original owners – who are now selling the Inverurie building – which the company said “has built on the well established ability to source quality products and deliver great service”.

Craigdon Mountain Sports, Aberdeen.
The Aberdeen branch of Craigdon Mountain Sports. Image: Google Maps.

Craigdon Mountain Sports also has a store in Edinburgh, which is located on the outskirts of the capital.

There is also one of the same name in Inverness, but it is no longer linked to its namesakes.

As well as the site being up for sale, there is also a flat that is “available by separate negotiations”.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Police at Ellon Property
Ellon property locked down amid police investigation
Pittenkerrie Farm, near Banchory.
Royal Deeside farm on sale at offers over £2 million
Councillors will vote on the future of the Aberdeen city centre bus gates. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Planning chief made £8m bus gate threat A WHOLE MONTH before speaking to lawyers
Spiers family and Baby Loss Awareness Week tree at Hazlehead Park
'I never want her to be forgotten': Aberdeen mum shares story on the heartbreak…
Upperkirkgate, where the collision happened. Image: DC Thomson
Taxi driver banned after seriously injuring cyclist in city centre
Beldorney Estate has hit the market. Image: Highlands Rewilding.
Aberdeenshire estate with 866 acres and its own castle on the market for £5…
To go with story by Adele Merson. John Swinney was asked about delays to breast reconstruction surgery for women such as Denise Rothnie. Picture shows; Denise Rothnie, Inverurie breast cancer survivor, and First Minister John Swinney. . N/A . Supplied by DC Thomson. Date; Unknown
John Swinney sorry for breast reconstruction surgery wait in Grampian - but says no…
Marks and Spencer Christmas treats outside the flagship Aberdeen store
Exclusive: M&S to repair upper floors of flagship Aberdeen store 'in time for one…
BBC weather app glitch for Aberdeen and Peterhead
False alarm over Aberdeen hurricane as weather app glitches
Alicija Naus and Jerry Osipovic outside their West End sushi restaurant. Image: DC Thomson.
Meet the couple delighting west end diners with their self-taught twist on sushi

Conversation