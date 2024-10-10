Europe’s largest floating wind farm announces Aberdeen for HQ

Aberdeen has been selected as the headquarters of one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects – a move that will create thousands of jobs and “trigger” £2.5 billion of investment.

Green Volt – which is jointly owned by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vargronn – will be Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal revealed how approval had been granted to locate the project off the Peterhead coast, prompting energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood to describe the decision as a “massive boost” for the north-east.

Last night, Green Volt announced that the Granite City has now been selected as its “strategic and operational” HQ.

They said Aberdeen was a “natural choice” given its “world-renowned expertise, innovation and status as home to the largest concentration of subsea supply chain companies in Europe”.

The announcement came on the eve of the new British government’s first international investment summit, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer will herald more than £24 billion of private investment for “pioneering energy across the UK”.

His team told The Press and Journal he considers GreenVolt’s investment in the UK to be key to supporting the government’s mission to “deliver growth in the clean energy sector”.

Jobs announced in Green Volt’s HQ update

Green Volt also confirmed that up to 40 jobs will be based at the HQ “which is expected to trigger around £2.5bn of investment”, with an estimated 2,800 jobs in construction to follow.

A location has yet to be unveiled but it’s understood it will be in the heart of the city centre, providing another boost to Union Street.

It’s the first major industry announcement to follow the government’s decision to headquarter Great British Energy in Aberdeen.

Lord Nicol Stephen, chief executive of Flotation Energy, said: “Aberdeen is the ideal headquarters for Green Volt. It places the city at the very centre of the energy transition, building on its deserved reputation as a global energy capital and a subsea centre of excellence.

“It is a transformative time for the city. You can sense some real and exciting momentum growing for Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Stephen Bull, chief executive of Vårgrønn, added: “Aberdeen is at the heart of a globally competitive offshore supply chain which will bring innovation and opportunities for the whole offshore wind sector. We can’t wait to get going in the Granite City.”

Green Volt Aberdeen HQ: ‘A major signal that Scotland is the place to invest in’

Green Volt will be located 50 miles off Peterhead with up to 35 floating turbines generating 560 megawatts of electricity to supply the grid and deliver green power to nearby oil and gas platforms.

It will deliver power to the grid and to offshore oil and gas platforms, displacing heavy-emitting diesel and gas generators, that account for around 70% of offshore oil and gas emissions.

Industry heavy weights have also welcomed the news, including Scottish Government Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin and Sir Ian Wood, who is chairman of ETZ Ltd, the not-for-profit spearheading the north east’s energy transition

“With £2.5 billion of investment being unlocked, headquartering Green Volt in Aberdeen sends a major signal to domestic and international investors that north east Scotland is the place to invest in and deliver projects in this burgeoning industry,” he said.

Last month, Green Volt was among several wind farms to be successful in the latest Contract for Difference (CfD) auction.

The CfD scheme guarantees the price the government will pay per megawatt of electricity produced by the project.

This guarantee makes it easier for renewables projects to receive the investment required to make them a reality.