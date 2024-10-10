Europe’s largest floating wind farm announces Aberdeen for HQ

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Europe’s largest floating wind farm announces Aberdeen for HQ

A location has yet to be unveiled for the Green Volt base, but it's understood it will be in the heart of the city centre.

By Ashleigh Barbour
Green Volt confirmed that up to 40 jobs will be based at the HQ. Image: Pagoda PR

Aberdeen has been selected as the headquarters of one of the world’s largest offshore wind projects – a move that will create thousands of jobs and “trigger” £2.5 billion of investment.

Green Volt – which is jointly owned by Aberdeen-based Flotation Energy and Norwegian firm Vargronn – will be Europe’s first commercial-scale floating windfarm.

Earlier this year, The Press and Journal revealed how approval had been granted to locate the project off the Peterhead coast, prompting energy tycoon Sir Ian Wood to describe the decision as a “massive boost” for the north-east.

Last night, Green Volt announced that the Granite City has now been selected as its “strategic and operational” HQ.

Green Vole offshore windfarm map.
This map shows where the Green Volt offshore windfarm will be located. Image: Flotation Energy.

They said Aberdeen was a “natural choice” given its “world-renowned expertise, innovation and status as home to the largest concentration of subsea supply chain companies in Europe”.

The announcement came on the eve of the new British government’s first international investment summit, where Prime Minister Keir Starmer will herald more than £24 billion of private investment for “pioneering energy across the UK”.

His team told The Press and Journal he considers GreenVolt’s investment in the UK to be key to supporting the government’s mission to “deliver growth in the clean energy sector”.

Jobs announced in Green Volt’s HQ update

Green Volt also confirmed that up to 40 jobs will be based at the HQ “which is expected to trigger around £2.5bn of investment”, with an estimated 2,800 jobs in construction to follow.

A location has yet to be unveiled but it’s understood it will be in the heart of the city centre, providing another boost to Union Street.

It’s the first major industry announcement to follow the government’s decision to headquarter Great British Energy in Aberdeen.

Lord Nicol Stephen, chief executive of Flotation Energy, said: “Aberdeen is the ideal headquarters for Green Volt. It places the city at the very centre of the energy transition, building on its deserved reputation as a global energy capital and a subsea centre of excellence.

“It is a transformative time for the city. You can sense some real and exciting momentum growing for Aberdeen and the north-east.”

Lord Nicol Stephen, chief executive of Flotation Energy

Stephen Bull, chief executive of Vårgrønn, added: “Aberdeen is at the heart of a globally competitive offshore supply chain which will bring innovation and opportunities for the whole offshore wind sector. We can’t wait to get going in the Granite City.”

Green Volt Aberdeen HQ: ‘A major signal that Scotland is the place to invest in’

Green Volt will be located 50 miles off Peterhead with up to 35 floating turbines generating 560 megawatts of electricity to supply the grid and deliver green power to nearby oil and gas platforms.

It will deliver power to the grid and to offshore oil and gas platforms, displacing heavy-emitting diesel and gas generators, that account for around 70% of offshore oil and gas emissions.

Industry heavy weights have also welcomed the news, including Scottish Government Acting Net Zero and Energy Secretary Gillian Martin and Sir Ian Wood, who is chairman of ETZ Ltd, the not-for-profit spearheading the north east’s energy transition

“With £2.5 billion of investment being unlocked, headquartering Green Volt in Aberdeen sends a major signal to domestic and international investors that north east Scotland is the place to invest in and deliver projects in this burgeoning industry,” he said.

Sir Ian Wood. Image: Opportunity North East

Last month, Green Volt was among several wind farms to be successful in the latest Contract for Difference (CfD) auction.

The CfD scheme guarantees the price the government will pay per megawatt of electricity produced by the project.

This guarantee makes it easier for renewables projects to receive the investment required to make them a reality.

 

 

 

Conversation