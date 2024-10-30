WATCH: Learning lessons from the paranormal at ‘spirit hotspot’ Haughton House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
WATCH: Learning lessons from the paranormal at ‘spirit hotspot’ Haughton House

The Press and Journal joined Deeside Paranormal Investigators to explore the mansion in Alford.

By Ellie Milne

“Are you nervous?”

This is the first question Julie Reid asks me as we make our way down the stairs to the basement of Haughton House.

The mansion house in Alford is steeped in history having been home to nuns, Catholic schoolboys and the wealthy Farquharson family over the past 200-odd years.

We pay it a visit to find out what – or who – remains within its hallowed halls…

Paranormal activity at Haughton House

Julie is one half of the Deeside Paranormal Investigators – a group who travel around the country to help people find answers to the strange happenings in their homes.

Julie Reid from Paranormal Investigators
Julie Reid is one half of the Deeside Paranormal Investigators. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

She and her partner, Ian Pennington, were first invited to explore Haughton House three years ago when Shona Cooper took over the on-site holiday park.

“The stories these walls could tell,” she said.

The due soon discovered there was something “magical” about the village of Alford – and its many, many spirits…

So, I was all the more intrigued when they asked me to join them on an investigation in the “spirit hotspot”.

‘Oh, hello’

As a person who tends to lean towards skepticism, I wouldn’t say it was nerves I was feeling as we made our way below ground.

I was more curious to see if there would be anything to find in the dark corners of the maze of rooms…

“We’ll go around the building first and work out where the hotspots are,” Ian said. “Then we go back with the equipment and cameras.”

Rem-Pod
A young boy set off a Rem-Pod in the basement… Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Our tour of the basement is accompanied by the sound of creaking doors, keys turning in locks, cautious footsteps – and a bleeping rem pod.

“Oh hello, are you with us already,” Ian asks.

“There was a young boy here last time,” he adds. “This scared the daylights out of him.”

Meeting the spirits in ‘hotspot’ village

This Haughton House investigation is one of the investigator’s last with their medium, Zoe.

“When the spirits get close, I get really hot,” she shares. “I’ll start sweating and can feel pressure in my head.”

Sometimes her reactions can be more intense – and in one room Zoe starts to feel as though she is drowning.

Ian Pennington holding dowsing rods
Ian Pennington, from Deeside Paranormal Investigators, used dowsing rods to talk to the spirits. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

The gifted medium claims to communicate with the spirits and ‘connects’ with a father and who she believes were a caretaker and runner for the house.

“The man is residual, he’s actually here,” she said. “He’s not coming and speaking with me right now.

“He feels he runs the show here and he’s quite proud of that.”

The son is more forthcoming – as displayed through his RemPod activity – and even starts answering some of the group’s questions through dousing rods.

Until his father swiftly shuts him down.

‘Hard to get your head around’

When we walk into the next room I see a large open storage space, yet Zoe can feel the “hustle and bustle” of its past occupants.

Campers outside Haughton House in 1975
Haughton House has a long and varied history. Here it is pictured in 1975. Image: DC Thomson.

“I can see children sitting about doing arts and crafts,” she said. “It’s the energy they’ve left behind that I’m feeling and seeing.”

The further we walk into the building, Zoe has a stronger sense of the spirits who remain.

“There are lots of cats in here,” she adds. “I can feel them brush against my legs.”

I can’t help but look down and watch my step as we make our way out of the room.

Ian recording Julie setting up equipment
Julie and Ian set up their equipment after doing a walk through of their investigation location. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A not-so-friendly welcome

One of the ghost stories associated with Haughton House involves a “playful” nun who greets visitors on the staircase.

However, Zoe says our welcome is not-so-friendly.

“In her opinion, she owns the building,” the medium said. “She feels very connected to this house.

“I’m scared of her – she doesn’t like me being here. I feel like she’s got a target on my back.”

Haughton House from driveway
The investigation took place at Haughton House in Alford. Image: DC Thomson.

As we make our way up the stairs to the next floor, Zoe tells me to hold on the bannister.

“The nun will push you,” she says.

I don’t need to be told twice.

The nun shares the upstairs with a group of young children who would have once called Haughton home.

“I feel the people who stay here will hear them running around,” Zoe adds. “I’m getting tired watching them.”

Learning from the spirits at Haughton House and beyond

Deeside Paranormal Investigators offer all of their services free of charge with the aim of helping people understand things they cannot explain.

They don’t presume everything is paranormal and will always try to explain any activity in the most rational way.

Ian Pennington filming with a camera
Ian filming during the investigation in Alford. Image: DC Thomson.

“There are a lot of people out there who don’t believe or are very skeptical about spirits because they don’t understand or they’re just scared of them,” Ian said.

“But doing these investigations has taught me a lot about life and how short it is.

“Make as much of life as you possibly can because there are a lot of spirits out there who have regrets.”

Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, I would say this is good advice to live by.

