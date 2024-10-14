Emergency services rush to incident on Market Street in Aberdeen

Emergency services have rushed to an incident in Aberdeen city centre.

Several police cars as well as an ambulance were called to Market Street at around 1pm today.

A rapid resuscitation response unit was also dispatched to the scene.

Officers could be seen guarding the stairwell in a block of flats between Envy bar and restaurant and the Sports Direct building, which was formerly House of Fraser.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12.55pm to attend an incident on Market Street, Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance and one rapid resuscitation response unit (3RU) to the scene.”

The nature of the incident is currently unknown.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

