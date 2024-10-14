Duncan Ferguson bemoans ‘another kick for Caley Thistle’ with new loan striker Charlie Reilly’s injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Duncan Ferguson bemoans ‘another kick for Caley Thistle’ with new loan striker Charlie Reilly’s injury

The forward, who had only just joined ICT on loan from Dundee, will be out for a prolonged period with a hamstring injury.

By Paul Chalk
Charlie Reilly, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath on October 5. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Charlie Reilly, left, in action for Caley Thistle against Arbroath on October 5. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Struggling Caley Thistle have suffered a fresh blow with news on-loan Dundee forward Charlie Reilly is out injured for a prolonged period – after just one game.

The embattled League One side – who will go into administration this Wednesday should an 11th-hour investor not be found – are also in need of a change in fortunes on the park too.

A fine SPFL Trust Trophy display away to Championship side Livingston at the weekend finished in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss after a 2-2 draw.

Administration would result in a 15-point deduction in League One, leaving ICT bottom of the pack and 12 points below current basement side Dumbarton.

Reilly was brought in on loan from Premiership Dundee by boss Duncan Ferguson in a bid to provide much-needed firepower, as Inverness have scored just six goals in their opening nine league fixtures.

Scan reveals Charlie Reilly’s hamstring injury

The 22-year-old ex-Albion Rovers forward made his debut in Caley Thistle’s 1-0 league loss at Arbroath last week, but a scan days later revealed the news Ferguson dreaded.

The manager said: “Charlie will be out for four or five weeks.

Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson.
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS.

“It’s another kick for us. We fought really hard to bring Charlie in amid competition from clubs at a higher division. We convinced him to come to us and Dundee’s manager Tony Docherty to send him to us.

“I took him off in the Arbroath game because I knew he hadn’t played in a long time. He went back to Dundee, trained last Monday and Tuesday, and pulled his hamstring on Tuesday. He gets a scan and we know he’ll be out for at least four weeks.”

Bray subbed with late injury at Livi

Inverness midfielder Keith Bray goes off injured at Livingston.
Inverness midfielder Keith Bray goes off injured at Livingston. Image: SNS.

Midfielder Keith Bray returned from a spell out with illness to start against Livingston at the weekend and he looked sharp, however, he suffered a knock which led to him being subbed six minutes from time.

Ferguson said: “In the main, Keith did very well, but he came off injured near the end.

“We had quite a young team in the latter stages at Livingston. Billy Mckay (aged 35) pushes up our average age – most are 21 or under.”

Ferguson vows to ‘keep fighting’

Inverness have won just once, but only lost twice, in League One so far this term.

They are three points clear of rock-bottom Dumbarton, but just six points behind leaders Kelty Hearts.

Ferguson reckons his players, who will learn the financial outcome at the club this week, are good enough to be challengers at the top end of the third tier.

He added: “We have lost two league games all season – one from a penalty against Annan, which should never have been a penalty. We also lost to Arbroath, who we should have beaten by a few goals.

“It’s been a case that we’ve not been able to convert our draws into wins. Had we done so, we’d be near the top of the league.

“I believe this team is good enough to be promoted from League One.

“Of course, if we go into administration, most of the players will probably go.

“We will keep fighting until we’re told something different.

“I would like to be in charge for Saturday’s (home league) game against Annan – I think it’s a winnable game.

“Administration would not be good for any of us.”

