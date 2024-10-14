Duncan Ferguson bemoans ‘another kick for Caley Thistle’ with new loan striker Charlie Reilly’s injury

Struggling Caley Thistle have suffered a fresh blow with news on-loan Dundee forward Charlie Reilly is out injured for a prolonged period – after just one game.

The embattled League One side – who will go into administration this Wednesday should an 11th-hour investor not be found – are also in need of a change in fortunes on the park too.

A fine SPFL Trust Trophy display away to Championship side Livingston at the weekend finished in a 5-4 penalty shoot-out loss after a 2-2 draw.

Administration would result in a 15-point deduction in League One, leaving ICT bottom of the pack and 12 points below current basement side Dumbarton.

Reilly was brought in on loan from Premiership Dundee by boss Duncan Ferguson in a bid to provide much-needed firepower, as Inverness have scored just six goals in their opening nine league fixtures.

Scan reveals Charlie Reilly’s hamstring injury

The 22-year-old ex-Albion Rovers forward made his debut in Caley Thistle’s 1-0 league loss at Arbroath last week, but a scan days later revealed the news Ferguson dreaded.

The manager said: “Charlie will be out for four or five weeks.

“It’s another kick for us. We fought really hard to bring Charlie in amid competition from clubs at a higher division. We convinced him to come to us and Dundee’s manager Tony Docherty to send him to us.

“I took him off in the Arbroath game because I knew he hadn’t played in a long time. He went back to Dundee, trained last Monday and Tuesday, and pulled his hamstring on Tuesday. He gets a scan and we know he’ll be out for at least four weeks.”

Bray subbed with late injury at Livi

Midfielder Keith Bray returned from a spell out with illness to start against Livingston at the weekend and he looked sharp, however, he suffered a knock which led to him being subbed six minutes from time.

Ferguson said: “In the main, Keith did very well, but he came off injured near the end.

“We had quite a young team in the latter stages at Livingston. Billy Mckay (aged 35) pushes up our average age – most are 21 or under.”

Ferguson vows to ‘keep fighting’

Inverness have won just once, but only lost twice, in League One so far this term.

They are three points clear of rock-bottom Dumbarton, but just six points behind leaders Kelty Hearts.

Ferguson reckons his players, who will learn the financial outcome at the club this week, are good enough to be challengers at the top end of the third tier.

He added: “We have lost two league games all season – one from a penalty against Annan, which should never have been a penalty. We also lost to Arbroath, who we should have beaten by a few goals.

“It’s been a case that we’ve not been able to convert our draws into wins. Had we done so, we’d be near the top of the league.

“I believe this team is good enough to be promoted from League One.

“Of course, if we go into administration, most of the players will probably go.

“We will keep fighting until we’re told something different.

“I would like to be in charge for Saturday’s (home league) game against Annan – I think it’s a winnable game.

“Administration would not be good for any of us.”