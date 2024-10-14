Can the Mod’s young songbirds inspire new teachers? Desperate call for inspirational Gaelic tutors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Can the Mod’s young songbirds inspire new teachers? Desperate call for inspirational Gaelic tutors

13-year-old Millie wows crowds with a poignant song... but questions have been raised about how future talent will be nurtured .

Millie Bonniwell. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

An urgent plea has been made for new Gaelic tutors to come forward to save the future of the language and culture of the Royal National Mod.

The call comes on the day young talent shone on stage at the festival in Oban.

One of the stand-out performances came from 13-year-old Millie Bonniwell who delivered her rendition of Cronan Charsaig – Carsaig Lullaby.

But with concerns over a lack of teachers on the scene could future starlets like Millie be left without vital guidance?

Christine Johnston, from Ardrishaig, and Josie Campbell, from Lochgilphead said there is no one coming forward to tutor pupils for competitions in the years ahead.

Mrs Johnston has tutored pupils for 61 years.

While she is approaching her eighth decade she still has students who still come to her every week to learn the language.

Over the years she has had thousands of pupils.

Royal National Mod Oban 2024
Josie Campbell (left) and Christine Johnston. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

‘This is our language that we have fought hard for’

She said: “This is our language that we have fought hard for, and I am worried for its future.

“I think there are so many people coming into the area.

“They are so welcome – but they do not have the language.”

Mrs Johnston continued: “My wish is simple that Gaelic is taught in all schools.

“And that pupils who want to learn the songs should be able to access tuition.”

“Sadly, in Mid Argyll, it is just Josie and me now. And we are not getting any younger.

Ms Johnston added: “I just don’t know who is coming forward, and I have real fears about the future.”

Mrs Campbell echoed the same concerns, she said: “There are fewer people from this area who are coming forward for competitions and such like since they stopped teaching Gaelic in Lochgilphead High School.

<br />Sophie Phillips of Lochgilphead tutored by Christine Johnston photographed with adjudicators Ross Brindle and Emma nicLeoid in St John’s Cathedral. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

“Christine and I would love it if someone else would take the Gaelic pupils in Mid Argyll. There just isn’t anyone.

‘My children love singing in Gaelic at the Mod’

Alison Craig Oban
Alison Craig. Image: Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Mum-of-two Alison Craig, the chair of the Oban Gaelic parent group Comann nam Pàrant an Òbain, said she was concerned that without a particular focus in schools, the language would suffer.

She said children who wanted to learn Gaelic and were keen to get involved with the culture would struggle without a stand-alone school.

Her children are taking part in 14 different competitions this week, something “they love”.

She said: “You can see from the huge number of children who are taking part in the events at the Royal National Mod that kids are interested and want to take part.”

Singers stars of the day

During a full day of competitions, children from across Scotland participated.

<br />Angus MacFhionghain of South Uist with the Dr Archie MacKinnon (Islay) Memorial Trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

And it was during the Skelmorlie Trophy competition for solo singing for under 19s, Millie Bonniwell sang Cronan Charsaig – Carsaig Lullaby.

The song, performed in St John’s Cathedral, was written for the then-baby Elma Davidson, known in Gaelic as Ealasaid.

Ms Davidson passed away in September, and her funeral is later this month.

Millie is tutored by Oban and Barra’s Mary-Catherine MacLean.

The competition was won by Caitlyn Yule who sings with Falkirk Gaelic Choir.

‘Mod choir on song’

The first competition of the morning, The Action Song was won by Mull Gaelic Choir, whose conductor is Riona Whyte.

A charming performance included a transistor radio, the Balamory theme tune.

The “world famous” CalMac n’ cheese also appeared, as “grannies” with their knitting took to the stage.

<br />Hannah Greig of Salen, Mull with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Adjudicator Kristine Kennedy described the performances from both Mull and Ceolach – The Oban and Lorn Youth Gaelic Choir as “amazing” and a “great way to start the day”.

A long day of solo singing was adjudicated by Emma nicLeoid, of Scalpay, and Ross Brindle, of Dingwall, in St John’s Church on Oban’s George Street.

Royal National Mod Oban 2024
Carrie Love with her trophy. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The Ronald MacEachen Memorial Cup went to Carrie Love NicAoidh.

Carrie was delighted to win with Gaelic and music marks of 93 each.

The Bronze medal winner in the same competition was Sophie Phillips – who is tutored by Ms Johnston.

<br />Aimee NicLeod of the Nicholson Institute, Stornoway winner of the Provost of Falkirk Medal. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Ms nicLeoid described the singers as having a “good understanding of Gaelic”.

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday, on Saturday evening a star-studded event was the Makaton Gaelic Choir, and on Sunday Kerrie Kennedy sang Oceans as part of the Celtic Praise event.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Royal National Mod Oban 2024
<br />Seamus Macrae of Ness, Lewis winner of the Highland Society of London Trophy for solo singing in the boys 16-18 category. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban 2024
<br />Patience is required at the mod as this youngster shows while waiting for a competition in St John’s Cathedral.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban 2024
<br />Members of Comunn Gaidhealach Mhuile, competing in and winning the Margaret MacDoughall Memorial Trophy for their action song. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban 2024
Royal National Mod Oban 2024
<br />Milo Lang of Stirling, winner of the Singing Learner P1 competition in the Corran Halls. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

