Can the Mod’s young songbirds inspire new teachers? Desperate call for inspirational Gaelic tutors

An urgent plea has been made for new Gaelic tutors to come forward to save the future of the language and culture of the Royal National Mod.

The call comes on the day young talent shone on stage at the festival in Oban.

One of the stand-out performances came from 13-year-old Millie Bonniwell who delivered her rendition of Cronan Charsaig – Carsaig Lullaby.

But with concerns over a lack of teachers on the scene could future starlets like Millie be left without vital guidance?

Christine Johnston, from Ardrishaig, and Josie Campbell, from Lochgilphead said there is no one coming forward to tutor pupils for competitions in the years ahead.

Mrs Johnston has tutored pupils for 61 years.

While she is approaching her eighth decade she still has students who still come to her every week to learn the language.

Over the years she has had thousands of pupils.

‘This is our language that we have fought hard for’

She said: “This is our language that we have fought hard for, and I am worried for its future.

“I think there are so many people coming into the area.

“They are so welcome – but they do not have the language.”

Mrs Johnston continued: “My wish is simple that Gaelic is taught in all schools.

“And that pupils who want to learn the songs should be able to access tuition.”

“Sadly, in Mid Argyll, it is just Josie and me now. And we are not getting any younger.

Ms Johnston added: “I just don’t know who is coming forward, and I have real fears about the future.”

Mrs Campbell echoed the same concerns, she said: “There are fewer people from this area who are coming forward for competitions and such like since they stopped teaching Gaelic in Lochgilphead High School.

“Christine and I would love it if someone else would take the Gaelic pupils in Mid Argyll. There just isn’t anyone.

‘My children love singing in Gaelic at the Mod’

Mum-of-two Alison Craig, the chair of the Oban Gaelic parent group Comann nam Pàrant an Òbain, said she was concerned that without a particular focus in schools, the language would suffer.

She said children who wanted to learn Gaelic and were keen to get involved with the culture would struggle without a stand-alone school.

Her children are taking part in 14 different competitions this week, something “they love”.

She said: “You can see from the huge number of children who are taking part in the events at the Royal National Mod that kids are interested and want to take part.”

Singers stars of the day

During a full day of competitions, children from across Scotland participated.

And it was during the Skelmorlie Trophy competition for solo singing for under 19s, Millie Bonniwell sang Cronan Charsaig – Carsaig Lullaby.

The song, performed in St John’s Cathedral, was written for the then-baby Elma Davidson, known in Gaelic as Ealasaid.

Ms Davidson passed away in September, and her funeral is later this month.

Millie is tutored by Oban and Barra’s Mary-Catherine MacLean.

The competition was won by Caitlyn Yule who sings with Falkirk Gaelic Choir.

‘Mod choir on song’

The first competition of the morning, The Action Song was won by Mull Gaelic Choir, whose conductor is Riona Whyte.

A charming performance included a transistor radio, the Balamory theme tune.

The “world famous” CalMac n’ cheese also appeared, as “grannies” with their knitting took to the stage.

Adjudicator Kristine Kennedy described the performances from both Mull and Ceolach – The Oban and Lorn Youth Gaelic Choir as “amazing” and a “great way to start the day”.

A long day of solo singing was adjudicated by Emma nicLeoid, of Scalpay, and Ross Brindle, of Dingwall, in St John’s Church on Oban’s George Street.

The Ronald MacEachen Memorial Cup went to Carrie Love NicAoidh.

Carrie was delighted to win with Gaelic and music marks of 93 each.

The Bronze medal winner in the same competition was Sophie Phillips – who is tutored by Ms Johnston.

Ms nicLeoid described the singers as having a “good understanding of Gaelic”.

The Gaelic festival got off to a rather wet, but wonderful, start on Friday, on Saturday evening a star-studded event was the Makaton Gaelic Choir, and on Sunday Kerrie Kennedy sang Oceans as part of the Celtic Praise event.

If you want to know more about what is happening this week, we have an all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Have you signed up for our Oban and Hebrides newsletter?

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.

Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.