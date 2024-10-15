Police raid abandoned shop at Northfield’s Byron Square

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police raid abandoned shop at Northfield’s Byron Square

Officers broke into the premises at around 3am on Tuesday morning.

By Ross Hempseed & Graham Fleming
One officer was seen throwing high-intensity lightbulbs into a skip.
One officer was seen throwing high-intensity lightbulbs into a skip. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson /24

Police have locked down and are searching an abandoned shop unit in Northfield.

Officers are camped out at the back of the premises at Byron Square, with forensic teams arriving on scene.

One officer was seen throwing high-intensity lightbulbs into a skip.

A young couple, who live nearby, told The P&J they heard police trying to gain entry at around 3am this morning.

They woken up by the sound of “loud banging”.



“The place got raided at around three in the morning,” one said.

“The noise of it woke me up, I was like ‘fits going on?’

“But I have no clue what’s happening, the police haven’t been to see either of us.”

The second resident added: “I go to work at 3am and all I heard was this huge bang with them trying to break in, then a police van came flying down the road.



“They’ve been there since.

“It was that loud that we thought it was someone at our door.”

Cops are searching a disused unit at the shopping arcade which is understood to have once been a William Hill betting shop. It closed down several months ago.



At the scene this evening, officers have been seen carrying items out of the premises in evidence bags.

It is as yet unclear what the nature of the incident is.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation