Police raid abandoned shop at Northfield’s Byron Square

Police have locked down and are searching an abandoned shop unit in Northfield.

Officers are camped out at the back of the premises at Byron Square, with forensic teams arriving on scene.

One officer was seen throwing high-intensity lightbulbs into a skip.

A young couple, who live nearby, told The P&J they heard police trying to gain entry at around 3am this morning.

They woken up by the sound of “loud banging”.

“The place got raided at around three in the morning,” one said.

“The noise of it woke me up, I was like ‘fits going on?’

“But I have no clue what’s happening, the police haven’t been to see either of us.”

The second resident added: “I go to work at 3am and all I heard was this huge bang with them trying to break in, then a police van came flying down the road.

“They’ve been there since.

“It was that loud that we thought it was someone at our door.”

Cops are searching a disused unit at the shopping arcade which is understood to have once been a William Hill betting shop. It closed down several months ago.

At the scene this evening, officers have been seen carrying items out of the premises in evidence bags.

It is as yet unclear what the nature of the incident is.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

