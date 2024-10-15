Caley Thistle interim chairman has not given up hope on late deal to avoid administration

Caley Thistle interim chairman Scott Young has not given up hope of an 11th hour deal to save the club from administration.

The League One side is expected to confirm they will go into administration within the next 24 hours, with their Save ICT Fund page raising just under £85,000.

The club had set a target of £200,000 to prevent the club falling into administration this month, while £1.6million is required to keep the club going until the end of the season.

It appears likely that without a suitable investor being found before the board’s October 16 deadline, administrators BDO will take over the running of the club.

It’s almost certain to lead to job losses on and off the park, with boss Duncan Ferguson already expressing doubt that he’ll lead the team in this weekend’s match against Annan Athletic on Saturday.

Caley Thistle still open to offers

There have been reports that a north businessman, who wants to remain anonymous, had a £1.2m offer rejected by ICT – a sum which would prevent the club going into administration this week.

It is said the suitor remains keen to strike a deal, which would give them a 50.45% controlling stake in Inverness.

Young said there is still time for a bidder to emerge with a deal to prevent the club going into administration.

He told The Press and Journal: “The close of play on Wednesday is the last timescale for any interested parties to come to the table.

“We have a board meeting on Friday and we will keep fans updated. There are no real developments since last week’s fans’ meeting.

“It’s tricky now because of the timescale, but we’re still open to offers (for the club). We will have more news within the next 48 hours.”

Young also issued a club statement to confirm that the cash raised by donations in recent weeks will be put to best use.

He said: “I would like to thank all those who have donated to our GoFundMe page.

“This morning, we were sitting at just over £80,000 which is a fantastic effort from you all.

“I would just like to clarify that should we go into administration, all funds raised will be used to fund the club expenses in the administration period and will not be expended on professional fees.

“There are no penalties for not reaching our target goal, and indeed the first payments have arrived at the club over the weekend.”

Trust reiterate support for club

Caley Thistle Supporters’ Trust will hold a meeting before this weekend’s match against Annan Athletic.

Ahead of Saturday’s match at the Caledonian Stadium, there will be a noon meeting at Bar ’94, the newly-revamped bar within the ground that trust members and volunteers recent helped to put into shape.

If Caley Thistle are plunged into administration, the SPFL would hit the side with a 15-point punishment this season, leaving them 10th – and six points behind Dumbarton.

Trust spokesman George Moodie said it is imperative the club’s fans stand up and be counted during such tough times.

He said: “No matter what happens in terms of people and personnel, the supporters will still get behind the club.

“If we have to chase down teams to get to the top, then great. If we have to chase down teams to plug a gap at the bottom of the table, then we’ll be ready to support the team on and off the pitch.”

Fans’ chance to ask key questions

Moodie confirmed two key ICT figures will be on hand this Saturday to answer questions at the meeting, which will be the first of the 2024-25 campaign.

He added: “We were conscious we had not had a fans’ meeting this season. We’ve normally had one by this stage of the year.

“We thought we would use Bar 94 to host the meeting. Not everyone was able to make it to the (emergency) meeting the club ran last Monday.

“It gives us the chance to gather the mood of supporters at the moment and to get some questions which people might want us to speak to the club about.

“Charlie Christie (interim chef executive) and Scott Young (interim chairman) will both be joining us at some point. It’s a chance to keep the communication open, which has been so good (between the club and the trust) in recent weeks.

“It gives fans the chance to stay close in what could become the most difficult period in the club’s history.”