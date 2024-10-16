Man in critical condition after disturbance outside Orkney property

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a disturbance in Orkney.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to Burnmouth Road in Kirkwall shortly before 11pm on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance outside a property.

Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man was found seriously injured.

He was rushed to Balfour Hospital before being transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in the early hours.

He is described as being in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Balfour Hospital for medical treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The Kirkwall street remains cordoned off today as police carry out enquiries at the scene.

A blue tent has been erected along the route, behind the Ayre Hotel, with police tape blocking access to a block of flats.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance outside a premises on Burnmouth Road, Kirkwall around 10.40pm on Tuesday, October, 15.

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall and later conveyed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in critical condition.

“A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Balfour Hospital for treatment.

“Enquires are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Bus services disrupted by road closure

Motorists are being diverted away from the area as investigations get underway.

Stagecoach Highland is warning of disruption to services four and nine today as a result of the road closure.

A statement, posted on Twitter, reads: “Due to a Police incident Burnmouth road is closed affecting the 4 and 9 Service.

“Along Great Western road and Pickyquoy road, then left onto Junction Road and back to normal route Service.”