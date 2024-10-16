Man in critical condition after disturbance outside Orkney property

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man in critical condition after disturbance outside Orkney property

A woman also sustained injuries during the incident.

By Michelle Henderson
Police have cordoned off Burnmouth Road in Kirkwall as investigations are conducted. Image: DC Thomson.
Police have cordoned off Burnmouth Road in Kirkwall as investigations are conducted. Image: DC Thomson.

A man is in critical condition in hospital after a disturbance in Orkney.

Police and paramedics were scrambled to Burnmouth Road in Kirkwall shortly before 11pm on Tuesday to reports of a disturbance outside a property.

Upon arrival, a 38-year-old man was found seriously injured.

He was rushed to Balfour Hospital before being transferred to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee in the early hours.

He is described as being in a critical condition.

A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Balfour Hospital for medical treatment. Her condition is unknown.

The Kirkwall street remains cordoned off today as police carry out enquiries at the scene.

A blue tent has been erected along the route, behind the Ayre Hotel, with police tape blocking access to a block of flats.

In a statement, a Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were made aware of a disturbance outside a premises on Burnmouth Road, Kirkwall around 10.40pm on Tuesday, October, 15.

“A 38-year-old man was taken to Balfour Hospital in Kirkwall and later conveyed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee where he remains in critical condition.

“A 39-year-old woman was also taken to Balfour Hospital for treatment.

“Enquires are ongoing.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Bus services disrupted by road closure

Motorists are being diverted away from the area as investigations get underway.

Stagecoach Highland is warning of disruption to services four and nine today as a result of the road closure.

A statement, posted on Twitter, reads: “Due to a Police incident Burnmouth road is closed affecting the 4 and 9 Service.

“Along Great Western road and Pickyquoy road, then left onto Junction Road and back to normal route Service.”

