Road closed near Ellon Academy as emergency services rush to three-vehicle crash

The B9005 is currently closed near Ellon Academy due to a three-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are currently on scene at the Ellon Campus Road after the traffic accident which has currently left traffic at a standstill.

The incident occurred around 3.45pm, and ambulances are currently checking over occupants of the vehicles for injuries.

Pictures show a white Nissan which is understood to have collided head on with a black Ford car. A 4×4 which has sustained heavy damaged can also be seen.

Police are currently on the scene directing traffic in the aftermath of the collision.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a three-vehicle crash on the B9005 South Road in Ellon around 3.45pm today.

“Emergency services are on the scene. We have not been advised of any serious injuries but some occupants of the cars are being checked over by ambulance staff.”

Four ambulances rush to Ellon Academy crash

The Scottish Ambulance Service have sent four appliances to the scene.

A Scottish Ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 3.43pm today to attend a three-car road traffic collision on B9005, Ellon.

“We dispatched two ambulances and two special operations response teams (SORT) to the scene.”

Stagecoach buses are also being diverted from the route due to the incident.

They said: “Due to a RTA (not involving stagecoach) at Ellon campus road, buses are diverted via Ellon P&R missing the 3 bus stop at south road.

“Passengers are advised to get services from Market St.”

