Toll of Birness restricted as flooding causes problems in north Aberdeenshire

The busy Toll of Birness, which leads to both Fraserburgh and Peterhead, has been restricted due to flooding.

The junction which connects the A952 to Fraserburgh and A90 to Peterhead, is having issues after flooding hit the north-east last night and into today.

It has particularly affected the Buchan area in the north of Aberdeenshire and Traffic Scotland has warned that “traffic is slow on approach in both directions” at the junction.

Elsewhere in Buchan, police have had to close the road at Stirling Village – three miles south of Peterhead – due to the rainy conditions, with reports of a car being stuck at nearby Boddam.

As a result, all Stagecoach services to the Blue Toon are being rerouted via Mintlaw, however there are also reports of the A952 between Mintlaw and Fraserburgh being flooded.

Strong winds are expected across the north-east this weekend, with a Met Office weather warning in place, which is expected to see Fraserburgh being battered by 60mph winds.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

