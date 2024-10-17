One taken to hospital after A92 crash between van and car near Portlethen

A person has been taken to hospital after a two-vehicle crash on the A92 near Portlethen.

Emergency services were called after reports of a collision between a car and van earlier this morning around 8.25am.

It is understood that this incident took place on Muirend Road just beyond the Portlethen flyover.

A navy-blue Ford car can be seen at the roadside there with heavy damage to its rear, and a red van adjacent to it with damage to its front.

However, the debris has now been cleared and traffic is moving as normal.

One injured after A92 crash

However, one was taken to hospital following the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.25am on Thursday, October 17, police were called to Muirend Road in Portlethen, following a report of a two-vehicle crash.

“One person was taken to hospital for assessment and vehicle recovery was completed around 10.40am.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been contacted for further comment on this incident.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

