Crime & Courts Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute Inverness Sheriff Court was told Shaun Flaherty's ex is "so scared" of him and hoped a non-harassment would be imposed. By David Love October 17 2024, 11:30 am An Inverness landscape gardener has been ordered to stay away from his partner for two years after a domestic dispute turned violence. Inverness Sheriff Court was told Shaun Flaherty's ex is "so scared" of him and hoped a non-harassment would be imposed. Flaherty, of Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness, admitted a breach of the peace at the home of his former partner in Kiltarlity on April 2 last year. Neighbours heard shouting and were concerned about a domestic incident, so they called the police. Fiscal depute Shay Traynor told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the dispute turned violent and there was a struggle before the woman fled the property. When arrested, Flaherty told police he had an argument with his girlfriend. Mr Traynor added: "She is so scared of the accused she would support a non-harassment order for as long as the court deems possible." Defending, Duncan Henderson said: "He is disappointed with his behaviour that night and after it voluntarily went for psychiatric help." As well as a ban on approaching or contacting the woman for the next two years, Sheriff Matheson also fined Flaherty £760.