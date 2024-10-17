Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute

An Inverness landscape gardener has been ordered to stay away from his partner for two years after a domestic dispute turned violence.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Shaun Flaherty’s ex is “so scared” of him and hoped a non-harassment would be imposed.

Flaherty, of Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness, admitted a breach of the peace at the home of his former partner in Kiltarlity on April 2 last year.

Neighbours heard shouting and were concerned about a domestic incident, so they called the police.

Fiscal depute Shay Traynor told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the dispute turned violent and there was a struggle before the woman fled the property.

When arrested, Flaherty told police he had an argument with his girlfriend.

Mr Traynor added: “She is so scared of the accused she would support a non-harassment order for as long as the court deems possible.”

Defending, Duncan Henderson said: “He is disappointed with his behaviour that night and after it voluntarily went for psychiatric help.”

As well as a ban on approaching or contacting the woman for the next two years, Sheriff Matheson also fined Flaherty £760.