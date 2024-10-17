Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Landscape gardener banned from approaching ex for two years after violent domestic dispute

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Shaun Flaherty's ex is "so scared" of him and hoped a non-harassment would be imposed. 

By David Love
The case called at Inverness Sheriff Court.

An Inverness landscape gardener has been ordered to stay away from his partner for two years after a domestic dispute turned violence.

Inverness Sheriff Court was told Shaun Flaherty’s ex is “so scared” of him and hoped a non-harassment would be imposed.

Flaherty, of Old Edinburgh Road, Inverness, admitted a breach of the peace at the home of his former partner in Kiltarlity on April 2 last year.

Neighbours heard shouting and were concerned about a domestic incident, so they called the police.

Fiscal depute Shay Traynor told Sheriff Sara Matheson that the dispute turned violent and there was a struggle before the woman fled the property.

When arrested, Flaherty told police he had an argument with his girlfriend.

Mr Traynor added: “She is so scared of the accused she would support a non-harassment order for as long as the court deems possible.”

Defending, Duncan Henderson said: “He is disappointed with his behaviour that night and after it voluntarily went for psychiatric help.”

As well as a ban on approaching or contacting the woman for the next two years, Sheriff Matheson also fined Flaherty £760.

