Man arrested after two cars destroyed in overnight Stonehaven blaze

Police remain at the scene where the cars went up in flames.

By Ellie Milne
Burnt out cars behind police tape
The cars in Woodcot Court, Stonehaven.

A man has been arrested after two cars were destroyed in a fire outside Stonehaven properties.

The incident took place at Woodcot Court in the town at about 4.30am on Friday.

Two cars, which are parked next to each other in a private car park, are completely burnt out after the early-morning fire.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames within 45 minutes.

Burnt out cars within cordon
Both cars have been destroyed by the fire. Image: DC Thomson.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said they woke up to see a fire engine in the street that was completely filled with smoke.

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed but a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

Cars catch fire in Stonehaven

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We received the call at 4.39am and dispatched one appliance from Stonehaven.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet. The stop message came in at 5.26am.”

Officers remained at the scene this morning and have set up a cordon around the burnt out vehicles.

A white Ford Ka and a white Hyundai car were involved. The fire does not appear to have spread to any other vehicles.

Police remain at the scene.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.15am on Friday, October 18, we received a report of two cars on fire on Woodcot Court, Stonehaven.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for more breaking news.

