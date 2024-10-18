Man arrested after two cars destroyed in overnight Stonehaven blaze

A man has been arrested after two cars were destroyed in a fire outside Stonehaven properties.

The incident took place at Woodcot Court in the town at about 4.30am on Friday.

Two cars, which are parked next to each other in a private car park, are completely burnt out after the early-morning fire.

Fire crews rushed to the scene and successfully extinguished the flames within 45 minutes.

A resident, who did not want to be named, said they woke up to see a fire engine in the street that was completely filled with smoke.

The cause of the blaze has not been confirmed but a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection.

Cars catch fire in Stonehaven

A spokesperson from the fire service said: “We received the call at 4.39am and dispatched one appliance from Stonehaven.

“Crews used two breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet. The stop message came in at 5.26am.”

Officers remained at the scene this morning and have set up a cordon around the burnt out vehicles.

A white Ford Ka and a white Hyundai car were involved. The fire does not appear to have spread to any other vehicles.

Police have confirmed inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 5.15am on Friday, October 18, we received a report of two cars on fire on Woodcot Court, Stonehaven.

“There were no reports of any injuries.

“A 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection and inquiries are ongoing.”

