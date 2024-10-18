King George VI Bridge to close AGAIN for resurfacing works

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
King George VI Bridge to close AGAIN for resurfacing works

The bridge will be closed northbound, while will also have an impact on the Bridge of Dee.

By Ellie Milne
Traffic cones across King George iV.
King George VI - pictured during roadworks in March 2023 - will be closed northbound once again. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A road closure will be in place over King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen next week.

Traffic will be unable to travel northbound over the busy bridge to head into the city from 9.30am on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council has said the closure will be in place while essential resurfacing works are carried out.

A diversion will be in place with traffic able to travel northbound over the Bridge of Dee and southbound over King George VI Bridge.

Map showing diversion during roadworks
The map shows the diversion and closures which will be in place next week. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

This means the Bridge of Dee will also be operating a one-way system during the week.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from the roundabout onto Holburn Street and then Riverside Drive.

The roadworks, which are part of a £7 million resurfacing project, are expected to be completed by Sunday, October 27.

Motorists faced more than three months of disruption when work was carried out on the bridges last year.

The £330,000 resurfacing programme took place between March and June 2023 – and led to continuous tailbacks around Garthdee and Riverside Drive.

King George VI Bridge to be closed northbound

Further upgrades to the road surface are required again just 16 months later.

Select bus services will also be impacted by the road closure, including the X7, 8, 8A and X8 which travel to and from Stonehaven.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed the inbound services will take the second exit at the Bridge of Dee roundabout then divert via Holburn Street and Riverside Drive.

The route will resume as normal from Great Southern Road.

Buses will be unable to serve two bus stops on the B9077, the northbound Bridge of Dee and Provost Watt Drive stops.

Traffic built up heading towards Garthdee during the roadworks on King George VI Bridge
Traffic built up heading towards Garthdee during the roadworks on King George VI Bridge last year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.

An update shared by Aberdeen City Council states: “King George VI Bridge is to be closed northbound from just after morning rush hour on October to October 27 for repairs to essential resurfacing works which are part of a £7million resurfacing programme around the city.

“King George VI Bridge will be southbound traffic only with a diversion over the Bridge of Dee for northbound traffic.

“Bridge of Dee will be north-bound traffic only with a diversion over King George VI bridge for southbound traffic.

“Please see bus companies’ websites for route changes due to the resurfacing works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

