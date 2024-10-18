King George VI Bridge to close AGAIN for resurfacing works

A road closure will be in place over King George VI Bridge in Aberdeen next week.

Traffic will be unable to travel northbound over the busy bridge to head into the city from 9.30am on Monday.

Aberdeen City Council has said the closure will be in place while essential resurfacing works are carried out.

A diversion will be in place with traffic able to travel northbound over the Bridge of Dee and southbound over King George VI Bridge.

This means the Bridge of Dee will also be operating a one-way system during the week.

Northbound traffic will be diverted from the roundabout onto Holburn Street and then Riverside Drive.

The roadworks, which are part of a £7 million resurfacing project, are expected to be completed by Sunday, October 27.

Motorists faced more than three months of disruption when work was carried out on the bridges last year.

The £330,000 resurfacing programme took place between March and June 2023 – and led to continuous tailbacks around Garthdee and Riverside Drive.

King George VI Bridge to be closed northbound

Further upgrades to the road surface are required again just 16 months later.

Select bus services will also be impacted by the road closure, including the X7, 8, 8A and X8 which travel to and from Stonehaven.

Stagecoach Bluebird has confirmed the inbound services will take the second exit at the Bridge of Dee roundabout then divert via Holburn Street and Riverside Drive.

The route will resume as normal from Great Southern Road.

Buses will be unable to serve two bus stops on the B9077, the northbound Bridge of Dee and Provost Watt Drive stops.

An update shared by Aberdeen City Council states: “King George VI Bridge is to be closed northbound from just after morning rush hour on October to October 27 for repairs to essential resurfacing works which are part of a £7million resurfacing programme around the city.

“King George VI Bridge will be southbound traffic only with a diversion over the Bridge of Dee for northbound traffic.

“Bridge of Dee will be north-bound traffic only with a diversion over King George VI bridge for southbound traffic.

“Please see bus companies’ websites for route changes due to the resurfacing works.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”