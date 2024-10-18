Joe Harper: Why Jimmy Thelin will be Aberdeen’s key man against Celtic – and why it’s an acid test for Hoops, too

Aberdeen’s most important man in Glasgow on Saturday will not be a player – it’ll be the man standing on the sidelines at Celtic Park.

Dons boss Jimmy Thelin is the mastermind behind the club’s outstanding start to the season and it is clear the players are enjoying playing for him.

It is not hard to see why. He’s a quiet, laid-back character, but the cool, calm and collected approach has served Aberdeen well so far.

Whenever I watch him on the sidelines, he is a picture of calm.

The most animated I’ve seen him was a brief fist pump when Ante Palaversa scored the winning goal in the 3-2 win against Hearts in their last game before the international break.

But on the whole he radiates calm and confidence, and those are two good qualities to have for leading your side into the lion’s den in Glasgow.

Thelin will have spent this week ensuring his side are well prepared for their game, but I’m not expecting the plan to change too much from what we’ve seen so far.

The Dons will be compact, quick on the counter and a constant threat.

When you play Celtic that’s what you have to be, and all the ingredients are there for a fascinating afternoon at Celtic Park.

I’m just glad to see us in the position we’re in.

It’s a refreshing change to be looking forward to seeing the Dons going to Glasgow to play the champions in a top-of-the-table clash.

I know we’re only seven games into the season, but when was the last time we were able to say that?

Saturday is an acid test for both teams

There has been a lot of talk about this being Aberdeen’s acid test, but I would like to think Celtic are looking at the Dons and thinking Thelin’s team will be that for them, too.

Aberdeen have earned that tag with the start they have made, and right now the Dons are the biggest danger to Celtic, so I expect them to be right up for it.

Celtic are favourites – they are the best team in the league, defending champions, top of the table and have home advantage.

They are expected to win.

But if Saturday is to be the day where the Dons’ winning run is stopped by Brendan Rodgers’ side, then what I want most of all is to see the home side having to play at their best to beat us.

However, if Celtic are off the pace, as they were when they were made to look ordinary for long periods in their last game at Ross County, then Aberdeen must punish them for it.

We know the Dons are capable of hurting any team. They’ve got pace, experience and goals in their side – you don’t win 13 games in a row without it.

The winning run has also given them confidence. That’s why I’m so intrigued and excited at what we’re going to see at Celtic Park.

I don’t mind losing as long as we lose the right way, but I’ve also seen enough this season to believe Aberdeen can win or take a point back to Pittodrie on Saturday.

Despite what others may believe, I won’t be shocked if they do.

Midfield enforcers are driving on the Dons

Jimmy Thelin may be the picture of calm on the touchline at Aberdeen, but there’s no doubting who his on-pitch enforcers are…

I was interested to see Dons captain Graeme Shinnie’s comments about how driven and vocal team-mate Sivert Heltne Nilsen is on the pitch.

When the club skipper is getting in the ear from his own team-mate during games then you know you are dealing with a motivated individual.

Shinnie has said Nilsen’s approach has made everyone at Pittodrie better and given the team a kick up he backside, so I expect it to be the norm from now on.

Teams need motivators. Players who can not only lead by example, but also set high standards and drives others on to produce their best.

Aberdeen have not one but two of them in their midfield in Shinnie and Nilsen. They are different characters, but both hugely influential in their own right.

If the Dons’ trip to Celtic on Saturday is a fruitful one then I expect both to play major roles.

Cove on the rise in League One

I’m pleased to see Cove Rangers getting into their stride at last after a tough start to the season in League One.

I was fearing the worst as Paul Hartley’s side struggled for consistency in the opening weeks of the season, but it’s now one defeat in five games for Cove and they are just four points off top spot in the division.

Cove, who face Queen of the South at Balmoral Stadium on Saturday, are clicking into gear.