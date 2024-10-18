Inverness sushi takeaway praised for shining a light on neurodiverse staff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness sushi takeaway praised for shining a light on neurodiverse staff

The owners of Sushi Inverness spoke out when they received negative reviews criticising the service.

By Michelle Henderson
Kamil Luczak with his partner Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness dressed in red aprons and holding food boxes filled with sushi.
Kamil Luczak and his partner Aldona Fryc of Sushi Inverness are raising awareness of neurodiversity to prevent future criticism. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

Local residents have rallied behind Sushi Inverness – a takeaway that champions neurodiversity – after the business faced negative online reviews.

Sushi Inverness proudly employs neurodivergent individuals, whose unique ways of processing information enrich the workplace.

Neurodiversity encompasses a variety of conditions, including ADHD, dyslexia, and dyspraxia.

In response to criticism regarding their service and perceived lack of eye contact, the team at the Victorian Market Street spot took proactive steps to raise awareness and clarify any misunderstandings.

On Thursday, a notice board was erected asking customers for forgiveness as staff “try their best” to produce good service.

The board erected by Sushi Inverness. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

The message, written on the board, reads: “We are a takeaway that employs neurodivergent people.

“Please forgive us for facial expressions or tone of voice.

“We try our best to provide good service.”

Aldona Fryc, one of three directors at Sushi Inverness, told The Press and Journal: “Every single person in our team is completely different.

“Some have sensory issues, some don’t and others know how to make small talk.

“One person has dyspraxia so it takes her longer to make sushi and people have to wait a bit longer.

“People don’t really get neurodivergence, so it happens quite often.”

Sushi Inverness are raising awareness about neurodivergence after negative views online. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

‘We are proud to be able to develop knowledge on this topic’

Aldona added that as soon as the board was put up, the team could already see the “fantastic” impact it was having.

“After about five minutes of putting out this information, a mother with four children stood and started telling them about it because the children asked what neurodiversity is about,” she said.

“We are thrilled. It’s like a weight being lifted.”

The measure was taken as Sushi Inverness marks its ninth anniversary this month.

The eatery began trading in the Victorian Market in December 2022.

Run by a trio of directors – Aldona Fryc, her partner Kamil Luczak, and her daughter Basia – they say the board has sparked interesting conversations with customers, helping to develop their knowledge on the topic.

Their campaign has prompted an outpouring of support on social media with more than 238 people liking and sharing their post

People have also taken to the comments to congratulate the team on a job “well done”.

Basia and Aldona Fryc are promoting inclusivity by spreading awareness of neurodiversity. Image: Michelle Henderson/DC Thomson.

Elle Jay wrote: “Good on you! Yes, exactly, best that folk please do not judge on what may be perceived as ‘too much’ or ‘too little eye contact’, tone, facial expressions, literal thinking/difference in interpretation of sarcasm, etc, and so much more.

“Just hear the words being said, and recognise when unfair expectations are placed on neurodivergent people.

“Better education is needed, so I am very pleased to see your board, know that you employ neurodivergent people, and are creating awareness.

“When neurodivergence is looked at through outdated or ill-informed lenses, unfair judgments can occur. Remember people – difference, not deficit.”

Lynne Gray added: “This is great. Shame about the review, if you were observant enough to notice the lack of eye contact and cared enough to post a review then you should also be aware enough to know that there is usually a reason for lack of eye contact.”

Georgie Olivier wrote: “Wonderful. Thank you for sharing and raising awareness about our ND community.”

Conversation