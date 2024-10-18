Inverness sushi takeaway praised for shining a light on neurodiverse staff

Local residents have rallied behind Sushi Inverness – a takeaway that champions neurodiversity – after the business faced negative online reviews.

Sushi Inverness proudly employs neurodivergent individuals, whose unique ways of processing information enrich the workplace.

Neurodiversity encompasses a variety of conditions, including ADHD, dyslexia, and dyspraxia.

In response to criticism regarding their service and perceived lack of eye contact, the team at the Victorian Market Street spot took proactive steps to raise awareness and clarify any misunderstandings.

On Thursday, a notice board was erected asking customers for forgiveness as staff “try their best” to produce good service.

The message, written on the board, reads: “We are a takeaway that employs neurodivergent people.

“Please forgive us for facial expressions or tone of voice.

“We try our best to provide good service.”

Aldona Fryc, one of three directors at Sushi Inverness, told The Press and Journal: “Every single person in our team is completely different.

“Some have sensory issues, some don’t and others know how to make small talk.

“One person has dyspraxia so it takes her longer to make sushi and people have to wait a bit longer.

“People don’t really get neurodivergence, so it happens quite often.”

‘We are proud to be able to develop knowledge on this topic’

Aldona added that as soon as the board was put up, the team could already see the “fantastic” impact it was having.

“After about five minutes of putting out this information, a mother with four children stood and started telling them about it because the children asked what neurodiversity is about,” she said.

“We are thrilled. It’s like a weight being lifted.”

The measure was taken as Sushi Inverness marks its ninth anniversary this month.

The eatery began trading in the Victorian Market in December 2022.

Run by a trio of directors – Aldona Fryc, her partner Kamil Luczak, and her daughter Basia – they say the board has sparked interesting conversations with customers, helping to develop their knowledge on the topic.

Their campaign has prompted an outpouring of support on social media with more than 238 people liking and sharing their post

People have also taken to the comments to congratulate the team on a job “well done”.

Elle Jay wrote: “Good on you! Yes, exactly, best that folk please do not judge on what may be perceived as ‘too much’ or ‘too little eye contact’, tone, facial expressions, literal thinking/difference in interpretation of sarcasm, etc, and so much more.

“Just hear the words being said, and recognise when unfair expectations are placed on neurodivergent people.

“Better education is needed, so I am very pleased to see your board, know that you employ neurodivergent people, and are creating awareness.

“When neurodivergence is looked at through outdated or ill-informed lenses, unfair judgments can occur. Remember people – difference, not deficit.”

Lynne Gray added: “This is great. Shame about the review, if you were observant enough to notice the lack of eye contact and cared enough to post a review then you should also be aware enough to know that there is usually a reason for lack of eye contact.”

Georgie Olivier wrote: “Wonderful. Thank you for sharing and raising awareness about our ND community.”