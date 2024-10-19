GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban

P&J photographer Sandy McCook has been capturing prize winners in Oban.

Royal National Mod Oban
Thousands of people gathered in Oban for the final choir event of the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

A rainbow appeared on the last morning of  the Royal National Mod  Oban, as the Massed Choirs event brought the nine-day event to an emotional conclusion.

The week showcased the talents of hundreds of singers, musicians and upholders of Gaelic language and culture at the annual celebration.

Oban proved itself to be the star of the show with sunshine, a rainbow and it’s delightful location on the Firth of Lorne giving the perfect backdrop to the event.

Choristers showed off their skills in singing after a week-long festival of musicianship, poetry, and recitation before a panel of esteemed adjudicators

Photographer Sandy McCook and reporter Louise Glen were on-site, capturing the unforgettable moments and triumphs of this vibrant event.

If you want to know more about what has been happening this week, visit our all-you-need-to-know guide.

A full list of competition winners can be found on the Royal National Mod website.

Royal National Mod Oban
The organisers of the Mod in Oban band the baton to the organising committee in Lochaber. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
The new Red Book was unveiled in time for the Massed Choir event in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
The Mod will be held in Lochaber in 2025. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Hundreds of people gathered in Oban for the Massed Choir event. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Choirs gathered for the final march through Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban.
It was joked that BBC weather presenter Joy Dunlop had brought the sunshine, and rainbows, to Oban. Image: Sandy Dunlop/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
The streets of Oban were packed. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Burach Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Members of Burach Gaelic Choir.  Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Lochs and Atomaig Piseag Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Taynulit Gaelic Choir. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The soprano section of the Massed Choir event in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
The tenor section of the Massed Choir event in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
The sun shone for the day’s events. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Kenneth Thomson was honoured as his tenure as the conductor of the Glasgow Gaelic Musical Association, the GGs, came to an end after 41 years. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lothian Gaelic Choir in the Lovat and Tullibardine competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cumbernauld Gaelic Choir in the Lovat and Tullibardine competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The Black Isle Choir in the Margrat Duncan competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaber Gaelic Choir in the Margrat Duncan competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Glasgow Islay Gaelic Choir in the Lovat and Tullibardine competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir in the Lovat and Tullibardine competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Nairn Gaelic Choir in the Margrat Duncan competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Conductor of the Oban Gaelic Choir, Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premiere choral event of the Royal National Mod as members celebrate. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Four times winners – in a row – of  Gaelic’s premier competition at the Royal National Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Flora Cummings of Seattle and Scotland, winner of the Ladies Silver Pendant and its associated trophies in the Corran Halls. Flora’s father won the men’s event in 2003 when the Mod was previously in Oban and her mother was expecting Flora. This was her first Mod. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochs Choir from Lewis conductor Ronnie Murray leads the singing at the Massed Choir event in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
The alto section of the Massed Choirs. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Traditional Gold Medal winners Claire Frances NicNill of Barra and Ruaridh Moireasdan of Inverness were photographed in a very wet and windy Oban following their success. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Mikie Henderson of Keiss, Caithness, winner of the John D. Gilles Memorial Trophy for singing a Skye of Sutherland song. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Everyone had a part to play in the final choral event. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod Oban
Coisir Ghaidhlig Ile. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod, Oban.
Coisir Sgir a Bhac (Back, Lewis). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaidhlig an Eilein Mhuillich (Mull). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Bharraigh (Barra). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaildhlig nan Loch (Lochs, Lewis). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaidhlig an Iar Thuath (Ullapool). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coisir Ghaidhlig Thaigh an Uilit (Taynult). Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Gold Medal Winners Alice MacMillan of Lewis and Ryan Johnston of Islay celebrate their win in Oban with the help of a former MacBraynes bus built in 1960. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Traditional Gold Medal winner Claire Frances NicNill of Barra photographed in a very wet and windy Oban following her success. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Sarah Garvin of Oban with the Largs Trophy for solo singing with an instrument. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Duncan MacNeil
Duncan Macneil loves Book Bug and a mod in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Joy Dunlop.Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Christine Johnston and Josie Campbell
Josie Campbell (left) and Christine Johnston. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Kerry Kennedy at Celtic Praise in the Corran Halls, Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Piper John Dew of Crieff and Glasgow with the John T.MacRae Cup , won for his Ceol Beag. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Piper Angus MacPhee of Inverness with the James R. Johnstone Memorial Trophy for his playing of the Ceol Mor.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Coll MacDonald of Ardnamurchan High School with the Rev George McKay Quaich winning the slow air fiddle competition in the under 19 category and also the march, Strathspey and reel in the same agegroup.<br />Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Graham MacLennan of Stornoway, winner of the Smith Mearns trophy in the adult accordion. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Graham MacLennan of Stornoway, winner of the Smith Mearns trophy in the adult accordion playing with runner up Callum MacLeod of Edinburgh. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
The Oban Pipe Band lead the torchlight procession throught Oban to the Corran Halls during a torrential rainshower last night.Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod
Fringe events had brought thousands of people into Oban during th emod. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Every week our Oban-based reporter Louise Glen curates the best news in the area.
Sign up here for local news straight to your inbox.

