GALLERY: Gaelic choristers shine at Royal National Mod in Oban

A rainbow appeared on the last morning of the Royal National Mod Oban, as the Massed Choirs event brought the nine-day event to an emotional conclusion.

The week showcased the talents of hundreds of singers, musicians and upholders of Gaelic language and culture at the annual celebration.

Oban proved itself to be the star of the show with sunshine, a rainbow and it’s delightful location on the Firth of Lorne giving the perfect backdrop to the event.

Choristers showed off their skills in singing after a week-long festival of musicianship, poetry, and recitation before a panel of esteemed adjudicators

Photographer Sandy McCook and reporter Louise Glen were on-site, capturing the unforgettable moments and triumphs of this vibrant event.

