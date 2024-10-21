Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds

Storm damage is being assessed after gale-force winds and rain hit the country.

By Louise Glen
Waves crash against Aberdeen Beach.
A storm has battered the coast. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.

Roads are closed and property has been damaged after winds of up to 70mph battered the north and north-east of Scotland.

Storm Ashley brought a series of flood warnings that remain in place this morning. A yellow warning for wind covering most of Scotland is also in place until 9am.

The Met Office said winds of up to 70mph battered the country overnight.

Some roads are now closed due to fallen trees, and travel on some bridges remains restricted.

They say: “Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely to continue around Orkney and Shetland before easing as Ashley moves away”

The Storm Ashley weather warning yesterday. 

These roads remain closed –

A947 Macduff to Turriff at King Edwards Church: The road is blocked from King Edwards Church to Bruce Farm in both directions due to a fallen tree.

B992 Inverurie to Keith road at Old Rayne: The AA reports that the road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree both ways near Old Rayne.

A95 Speybridge to Keith at Ballindalloch Castle:  The AA reports the road is closed due to a fallen tree in both directions from the Ballindalloch Castle turn-off to Inveravon Church.

Motorists are asked to drive with care due to strong winds on bridges including the Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge and Dornoch Bridge.

Trains impacted by winds

ScotRail has said there is major disruption on the Kyle of Lochalsh and West Highland Lines this morning.

Travellers and Scotrail train.
Scotrail trains have been disrupted. Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

This is likely to last until at least 12 noon today.

There has also been a cancellation of services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, Glasgow and Oban and Glasgow and Fort William/ Mallaig.

Flood warnings remain in place

Flood warnings remain in place for Stonehaven, Oban, Caithness and Sutherland and Orkney and the Western Isles.

Police in the Western Isles urged people not to make a journey unless it was necessary.

A police spokesman said: “A number of causeways have been closed throughout the Western Isles due to the current weather conditions.

“Police Scotland would like to re-emphasize the request to avoid unnecessary travel.”

In Oban properties on the Esplanade have been breached with water, and last night people were urged not to travel along the A85 route in the town centre.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A design image of the newly approved Fraserburgh mansion.
Mansion outside Fraserburgh approved and Aberdeen neighbour bemoans Christmas Village
A medical evacuation is underway to bring a ship passenger back to Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.
Medical evacuation underway on Aberdeen to Orkney ferry
Police are responding to a major incident at Aberdeen beach. Image: Kenny Elrisk/DC Thomson
Two adults and child rescued from sea at Aberdeen beach as Storm Ashley batters…
Location, Ives Road, Peterhead. Scene of Andrew Ross' murder in Ives Road, Peterhead Pictured is Police have a tent and sheets across the road to protect the scene Monday, 6th, February 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead dad suffered fatal stab wound to heart, trial told
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a 15-year-old killer and a Peterhead murder trial
Storm Ashley has led to flooding on the railway line. Image: Jane Barlow/PA.
Travel across Highlands and Aberdeen disrupted due to Storm Ashley
The building the man allegedly fell from a window from on the Longate in Peterhead.
Peterhead woman walks free after witnesses refuse to co-operate in window fall case
I've come up with a perfect plan to deliver without further ado the long-awaited A9 and A96 upgrades from Inverness to Aberdeen and Perth, writes David Knight.
David Knight: Will it take a 'dodgy donation' to finally get A9 and A96…
Drone image of the former Torry nursery site, which will be redeveloped.
Homes plan for abandoned Torry nursery site approved after years-long battle
Police cordoned off the beach. Image: Alastair Gammack
Woman's body found on Aberdeen's Donmouth Beach

Conversation