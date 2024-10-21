Storm Ashley: Roads closed and trains cancelled after 70mph hour winds

Roads are closed and property has been damaged after winds of up to 70mph battered the north and north-east of Scotland.

Storm Ashley brought a series of flood warnings that remain in place this morning. A yellow warning for wind covering most of Scotland is also in place until 9am.

The Met Office said winds of up to 70mph battered the country overnight.

Some roads are now closed due to fallen trees, and travel on some bridges remains restricted.

They say: “Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely to continue around Orkney and Shetland before easing as Ashley moves away”

These roads remain closed –

A947 Macduff to Turriff at King Edwards Church: The road is blocked from King Edwards Church to Bruce Farm in both directions due to a fallen tree.

B992 Inverurie to Keith road at Old Rayne: The AA reports that the road is partially blocked due to a fallen tree both ways near Old Rayne.

A95 Speybridge to Keith at Ballindalloch Castle: The AA reports the road is closed due to a fallen tree in both directions from the Ballindalloch Castle turn-off to Inveravon Church.

Motorists are asked to drive with care due to strong winds on bridges including the Skye Bridge, Kessock Bridge and Dornoch Bridge.

Trains impacted by winds

ScotRail has said there is major disruption on the Kyle of Lochalsh and West Highland Lines this morning.

This is likely to last until at least 12 noon today.

There has also been a cancellation of services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh, Glasgow and Oban and Glasgow and Fort William/ Mallaig.

Flood warnings remain in place

Flood warnings remain in place for Stonehaven, Oban, Caithness and Sutherland and Orkney and the Western Isles.

Police in the Western Isles urged people not to make a journey unless it was necessary.

A police spokesman said: “A number of causeways have been closed throughout the Western Isles due to the current weather conditions.

“Police Scotland would like to re-emphasize the request to avoid unnecessary travel.”

In Oban properties on the Esplanade have been breached with water, and last night people were urged not to travel along the A85 route in the town centre.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

