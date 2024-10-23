Plans to cram more classrooms into Aberdeen’s Victorian schools in bid to modernise buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plans to cram more classrooms into Aberdeen’s Victorian schools in bid to modernise buildings

An overhaul could include building new spaces in the empty spaces between upper floor classrooms.

Kittybrewster School in Aberdeen is one of the Victorian schools being eyed up for improvements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Kittybrewster School in Aberdeen is one of the Victorian schools being eyed up for improvements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Alastair Gossip

New teaching space could be pulled from thin air in some of Aberdeen’s oldest and most cramped schools.

Council chiefs are considering flooring over the empty space above central atriums in some of the city’s Victorian schools.

It’s one of a number of ideas being put to the public to bring Aberdeen’s 19th century schools up to 21st century standards.

Parents, pupils, teachers and all citizens are being asked their views on how to improve 10 schools, with the goal “maximum benefit at minimum cost”.

It comes as officials admit the construction and design of Aberdeen’s Victorian schools “create some challenges for modern day learning and teaching”.

But the measures suggested in this feasibility study are expected to stop short of the “more significant improvements” some of the aged schools may need.

Which Victorian schools are now being looked at in Aberdeen?

These latest ideas are being put forward for 10 of 14 Victorian schools in Aberdeen.

Already there is multi-million-pound improvements planned for two others at Ferryhill and Harlaw, while work continues on updating St Peter’s RC School too.

Ferryhill School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Ferryhill School. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Hanover Street School was refurbished 15 years ago, and so council bosses don’t think it’s in such dire need of attention.

Now the suitability of the remaining 10 Aberdeen schools built before 1901 is under consideration.

They are Sunnybank School, Gilcomstoun School, Kittybrewster School, Skene Square School, Woodside School, Aberdeen Grammar School, Ashley Road School, Broomhill School, Culter School and St Joseph’s RC School.

Flooring over empty school voids could provide extra space

More space is at the top of education bosses’ wish list for the Victorian schools, which offer far less flexibility than their modern equivalents.

Unions blame a lack of breakout areas in some Aberdeen schools for teachers and staff “bearing the brunt” of violence at the hands of children with complex needs.

Pupils look down from a floor above at Ashley Road School in 1988. Image: DC Thomson
Pupils look down from a floor above at Ashley Road School in 1988. Image: DC Thomson

Council chiefs are sounding opinion on a plan to floor over empty space between upper classrooms, in the space above the schools’ central atrium, to try to find more room.

These new areas would be used to support learning away from the classroom, for one-to-one and small group work.

The local authority is also considering how to cram more classrooms into some of the Victorian schools in Aberdeen.

Making more of school grounds, including covering outside areas to create outdoor classrooms, is another option being looked at.

What else is being considered?

Improving accessibility is another priority for Aberdeen’s Victorian schools, whose dated layouts pose problems compared to modern day equivalents.

Culter School in Peterculter, Aberdeen, is one of the Victorian schools being considered by the city council. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Culter School in Peterculter, Aberdeen, is one of the Victorian schools being considered by the city council. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

However, that long-noted and far-reaching problem is “unlikely” to be solved within this project, though individual suggested improvements are to be brought forward.

Council chiefs also want views on plans to expand toilets out across these old buildings, many of which only have bathrooms in one area.

They also want people to weigh up how important redecoration, improved temperature control and security improvements

Purse strings will dictate scale of the work

However, while there’s plenty council chiefs might want to do, top officials are mindful of their dwindling financial resources.

A briefing accompanying the feasibility study states: “It is recognised that due to budget limitations, it is unlikely that it will be possible to improve every aspect of each school’s suitability within this project.

“Options identified should therefore focus on innovative solutions which bring about maximum benefit at minimum cost, and which can achieve best possible value for money.”

From a city of 220,000, the council has elicited only 110 comments on its Victorian schools feasibility study, which closes on November 1.

Schools chief: ‘All comments will be welcome’

Council education convener Martin Greig is urging people to have their say, as the granite schools have been “overlooked for too long”.

“There is much to do and the current consultations will help to inform the significant planning and investment that is needed for the long term,” the Lib Dem told The P&J.

Education convener Martin Greig outside Ashley Road School in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Education convener Martin Greig outside Ashley Road School in Aberdeen. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Each school will have different opportunities for upgrades. It is important to consider specific, individual solutions for the particular school community.

“Flooring over the open wells on each floor of the Victorian schools could be worth considering. However, this solution has proven to offer limited benefits.

“There is a lot to be done and there will have to be prioritising of our scarce resources.”

Conversation