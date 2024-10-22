Bargain corner shop to open in Rosemount after nearly a decade of lying empty

A bargain corner shop is set to open in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.

Family Shopper will open on South Mount Street, at its junction with Kintore Place and across from Rosemount Square flats, on October 28.

The unit has sat empty for nearly a decade and has formerly been a Morning, Noon & Night, KeyStore and Costcutter.

Midstocket/Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said: “It’s great news for that area and it was well used before.

“It’s great to see a shop like that coming back into the community after 10 years to hopefully what it was and any shopping facility in a close-knit community like this is great.

“I wish them all the best.”

Family Shopper is ‘great news’ for Rosemount

Rosemount’s Family Shopper will be the third of its kind in Aberdeen.

There is a store on Greenburn Drive in Bucksburn and on Rousay Drive in Sheddocksley.

Each is locally owned by independent retailers and offers £1 deals, price-marked packs and multi-buys.

Family Shopper has been contacted for comment.