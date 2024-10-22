Bargain corner shop to open in Rosemount after nearly a decade of lying empty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bargain corner shop to open in Rosemount after nearly a decade of lying empty

Family Shopper will open its third store in Aberdeen later this month.

Family Shopper.
Family Shopper will open its new store in Rosemount next week.
By Chris Cromar

A bargain corner shop is set to open in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen.

Family Shopper will open on South Mount Street, at its junction with Kintore Place and across from Rosemount Square flats, on October 28.

The unit has sat empty for nearly a decade and has formerly been a Morning, Noon & Night, KeyStore and Costcutter.

Councillor Bill Cormie.
Councillor Bill Cormie said the return of a convenience store is “great news”. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Midstocket/Rosemount councillor Bill Cormie said: “It’s great news for that area and it was well used before.

“It’s great to see a shop like that coming back into the community after 10 years to hopefully what it was and any shopping facility in a close-knit community like this is great.

“I wish them all the best.”

Family Shopper is ‘great news’ for Rosemount

Rosemount’s Family Shopper will be the third of its kind in Aberdeen.

There is a store on Greenburn Drive in Bucksburn and on Rousay Drive in Sheddocksley.

Each is locally owned by independent retailers and offers £1 deals, price-marked packs and multi-buys.

Family Shopper has been contacted for comment.

