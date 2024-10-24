Quaint cottage in the heart of Old Aberdeen goes up for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Quaint cottage in the heart of Old Aberdeen goes up for sale

Snow Cottage has hit the market for £275,000.

By Jamie Sinclair
The cottage is located just outside the grounds of Aberdeen University. Image: Savills.
The cottage is located just outside the grounds of Aberdeen University. Image: Savills.

An idyllic Old Aberdeen cottage is up for sale for £275,000.

Snow Cottage takes its name from the adjacent Snow Kirk, of which only the old cemetery remains.

The 18th-century home comes with a decorated interior full of character along with its own private garden.

Located at 29 College Bounds, the property is just a stone’s throw from Aberdeen University.

Inside Old Aberdeen’s Snow Cottage

With three bedrooms and one bathroom, the home is ideal for a small family.

The terraced cottage has many great features spread across two floors.

On the ground level, there is a spacious living room with a connecting dining area.

The living space is host to an impressive fireplace with a wood mantel, alongside a log-burning stove.

The living room at Snow Cottage. Image: Savills.
Perfect for a family meal, the dining room has a soft feel. Image: Savills.

Accompanying the kitchen area are garden views, ideal to look out onto with breakfast and a morning coffee.

Integrated kitchen appliances include a Neff fridge freezer, wine fridge and Neff induction hob, double ovens and dishwasher.

There are some great features in the kitchen. Image: Savills.

There’s also additional storage in the form of a larder cupboard and under-stairs storage.

A utility room comes equipped with a washing machine and tumble dryer, as well as a central heating boiler.

Old Aberdeen cottage – what’s upstairs?

A bright landing can be found at the top of the staircase.

A linen cupboard and hatch to the loft each make for ideal storage locations.

Inside the well-proportioned main bedroom, there is a spacious built-in wardrobe and plenty of floor space.

The secondary bedroom has a double bed and shelves that would be ideal for decorating or storing books.

A look inside the main bedroom at Snow Cottage. Image: Savills.
The 2nd bedroom is also a nice space. Image: Savills.

There’s also a third bedroom with a great view of the back garden, which would make for an ideal office space.

The home’s bathroom comes with some great features too including, underfloor heating, a heated towel rail, and a “rainforest” drench shower head.

The bathroom has everything you could need. Image: Savills.

Outside, a lovely secluded garden can be found at the rear of the house.

Here, there is a barbeque area, ideal for outdoor dining, entertaining or relaxing.

The property is being sold by Savill’s and is on the market for offers over £275,000. 

Plenty of green space in the garden. Image: Savills.
The patio could be an ideal summer barbeque spot. Image: Savills.
Could this Old Aberdeen home be right for you? Image: Savills.

