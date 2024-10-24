Quaint cottage in the heart of Old Aberdeen goes up for sale

An idyllic Old Aberdeen cottage is up for sale for £275,000.

Snow Cottage takes its name from the adjacent Snow Kirk, of which only the old cemetery remains.

The 18th-century home comes with a decorated interior full of character along with its own private garden.

Located at 29 College Bounds, the property is just a stone’s throw from Aberdeen University.

Inside Old Aberdeen’s Snow Cottage

With three bedrooms and one bathroom, the home is ideal for a small family.

The terraced cottage has many great features spread across two floors.

On the ground level, there is a spacious living room with a connecting dining area.

The living space is host to an impressive fireplace with a wood mantel, alongside a log-burning stove.

Accompanying the kitchen area are garden views, ideal to look out onto with breakfast and a morning coffee.

Integrated kitchen appliances include a Neff fridge freezer, wine fridge and Neff induction hob, double ovens and dishwasher.

There’s also additional storage in the form of a larder cupboard and under-stairs storage.

A utility room comes equipped with a washing machine and tumble dryer, as well as a central heating boiler.

Old Aberdeen cottage – what’s upstairs?

A bright landing can be found at the top of the staircase.

A linen cupboard and hatch to the loft each make for ideal storage locations.

Inside the well-proportioned main bedroom, there is a spacious built-in wardrobe and plenty of floor space.

The secondary bedroom has a double bed and shelves that would be ideal for decorating or storing books.

There’s also a third bedroom with a great view of the back garden, which would make for an ideal office space.

The home’s bathroom comes with some great features too including, underfloor heating, a heated towel rail, and a “rainforest” drench shower head.

Outside, a lovely secluded garden can be found at the rear of the house.

Here, there is a barbeque area, ideal for outdoor dining, entertaining or relaxing.

The property is being sold by Savill’s and is on the market for offers over £275,000.