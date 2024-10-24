Quaint cottage in the heart of Old Aberdeen goes up for sale

An idyllic Old Aberdeen cottage is up for sale for £275,000.
Snow Cottage takes its name from the adjacent Snow Kirk, of which only the old cemetery remains.
The 18th-century home comes with a decorated interior full of character along with its own private garden.
Located at 29 College Bounds, the property is just a stone’s throw from Aberdeen University.
Inside Old Aberdeen’s Snow Cottage
With three bedrooms and one bathroom, the home is ideal for a small family.
The terraced cottage has many great features spread across two floors.
On the ground level, there is a spacious living room with a connecting dining area.
The living space is host to an impressive fireplace with a wood mantel, alongside a log-burning stove.
Accompanying the kitchen area are garden views, ideal to look out onto with breakfast and a morning coffee.
Integrated kitchen appliances include a Neff fridge freezer, wine fridge and Neff induction hob, double ovens and dishwasher.
There’s also additional storage in the form of a larder cupboard and under-stairs storage.
A utility room comes equipped with a washing machine and tumble dryer, as well as a central heating boiler.
Old Aberdeen cottage – what’s upstairs?
A bright landing can be found at the top of the staircase.
A linen cupboard and hatch to the loft each make for ideal storage locations.
Inside the well-proportioned main bedroom, there is a spacious built-in wardrobe and plenty of floor space.
The secondary bedroom has a double bed and shelves that would be ideal for decorating or storing books.
There’s also a third bedroom with a great view of the back garden, which would make for an ideal office space.
The home’s bathroom comes with some great features too including, underfloor heating, a heated towel rail, and a “rainforest” drench shower head.
Outside, a lovely secluded garden can be found at the rear of the house.
Here, there is a barbeque area, ideal for outdoor dining, entertaining or relaxing.
The property is being sold by Savill’s and is on the market for offers over £275,000.
