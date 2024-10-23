King seeks council’s permission for exclusive weddings at Balmoral

Couples could soon be having their very own royal weddings as King Charles looks to roll out exclusive events at Balmoral.

The royals are seeking to bring hundreds to their historic holiday home as an events space, with the “Queen’s Building” – just a few yards from world-famous castle – transformed into a mecca for “weddings, dinners, meetings and other events”.

It could become one of the most coveted, and exclusive, venues in the UK as royal bigwigs say “these events will be rare throughout the year”.

This comes after the Deeside estate has been opened up more and more to the public, with tours of the historic castle now available.

What’s planned for Balmoral weddings?

Licensing papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show that the hall on the north of the estate would be turned into an events venue fit for a king.

The building, between the famous castle and the estate office and stables, was built in the late 1980s as staff accommodation and break rooms, with an adjoining canteen.

Last year it was converted to offer more dining space for the hordes of royal enthusiasts descending on the estate.

At the time, estate chiefs said the change would “allow us to make better use of the space for a multitude of functions and still cope with the mass tourism market”.

The venue could now end up hosting up to 277 guests inside the swanky space, with a further 144 on the outside patio.

Balmoral needs council’s permission to play tunes

As part of the same licensing plea, Balmoral Estate wants permission to sell booze – and to play music.

After all, what would a wedding be without some drinks and dancing?

The documents state: “These events may involve live music performances and dancing, where alcohol may be sold up to 12.30am.”

But they will need to convince council chiefs to waive certain rules to extend their parties onto the patio.

Usually, outdoor drinking areas come with some conditions – including a ban on music.

The licensing plea acknowledges that these rules are “sensible when applied to urban premises”.

But they argue that there is “no such prospect of neighbours being disturbed” by any noise from weddings and events at the Balmoral outdoor area.

That said, any music outdoors would be “low level” and only played through three small speakers.

Balmoral no longer shrouded in secrecy

The 50,000-acre expanse has been part of royal life since Queen Victoria bought it in the mid-19th century.

It was thrown into the global spotlight in September 2022 when the Queen died at the Scottish retreat she adored all her life.

But until recently, the royals fiercely guarded their privacy at their Deeside getaway.

This new venture follows King Charles’ plans to give the public greater access to the historic estate.

