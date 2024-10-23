King seeks council’s permission for exclusive weddings at Balmoral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

King seeks council’s permission for exclusive weddings at Balmoral

Estate chiefs are appealing for Aberdeenshire Council to grant a licence.

By Isaac Buchan
Couples could soon be having their very own royal weddings at Balmoral Estate. Image: Colin Rennie/ Shutterstock
Couples could soon be having their very own royal weddings as King Charles looks to roll out exclusive events at Balmoral.

The royals are seeking to bring hundreds to their historic holiday home as an events space, with the “Queen’s Building” – just a few yards from world-famous castle – transformed into a mecca for “weddings, dinners, meetings and other events”.

It could become one of the most coveted, and exclusive, venues in the UK as royal bigwigs say “these events will be rare throughout the year”.

The Queens Building just yards away from the castle could soon be hosting weddings. Image: Dovecot Architects
This comes after the Deeside estate has been opened up more and more to the public, with tours of the historic castle now available.

What’s planned for Balmoral weddings?

Licensing papers submitted to Aberdeenshire Council show that the hall on the north of the estate would be turned into an events venue fit for a king.

The venue could host hundreds of guests. Image: Balmoral Estate
The building, between the famous castle and the estate office and stables, was built in the late 1980s as staff accommodation and break rooms, with an adjoining canteen.

Last year it was converted to offer more dining space for the hordes of royal enthusiasts descending on the estate.

At the time, estate chiefs said the change would “allow us to make better use of the space for a multitude of functions and still cope with the mass tourism market”.

Plans for the new wedding venue at The Queens Building. Image: Balmoral Estate
The venue could now end up hosting up to 277 guests inside the swanky space, with a further 144 on the outside patio.

Balmoral needs council’s permission to play tunes

As part of the same licensing plea, Balmoral Estate wants permission to sell booze – and to play music.

After all, what would a wedding be without some drinks and dancing?

The documents state: “These events may involve live music performances and dancing, where alcohol may be sold up to 12.30am.”

But they will need to convince council chiefs to waive certain rules to extend their parties onto the patio.

Usually, outdoor drinking areas come with some conditions – including a ban on music.

The licensing plea acknowledges that these rules are “sensible when applied to urban premises”.

Outdoor seating would be installed outside the new potential wedding venue. Image: Balmoral Estate
But they argue that there is “no such prospect of neighbours being disturbed” by any noise from weddings and events at the Balmoral outdoor area.

That said, any music outdoors would be “low level” and only played through three small speakers.

Balmoral no longer shrouded in secrecy

The 50,000-acre expanse has been part of royal life since Queen Victoria bought it in the mid-19th century.

It was thrown into the global spotlight in September 2022 when the Queen died at the Scottish retreat she adored all her life.

Balmoral Castle gardens are being enhanced by King Charles.
But until recently, the royals fiercely guarded their privacy at their Deeside getaway.

This new venture follows King Charles’ plans to give the public greater access to the historic estate.

Read more:

My trip INSIDE the Royal Family’s private Balmoral Castle holiday home

‘I really miss her’: Queen’s personal reverend opens up about laughs with monarch who ‘knew everyone’ around Balmoral

Honeymoons, heritage and heartbreak… What does Balmoral mean to King Charles?

Why did Balmoral matter so much to the Queen? Everything you need to know about the Deeside castle fit for royalty

