Kingswells to Aberdeen bus route saved as McGill’s takes over Stagecoach service

A bus route that connects Kingswells to Aberdeen city centre has been saved from being scrapped.

Stagecoach’s X14 service, connecting Migvie Grove and Broad Street, was to be stopped fully from November 23 – a move that sparked local concern.

Today Aberdeen City Council has announced that McGill’s Buses has been awarded the contract to run the supported bus service from November 25.

The service will operate up to every 30 minutes at peak times and up to every 60 minutes at off-peak times on a Monday to Friday between Kingswells and Bridge Street.

The new route will go via the Lang Stracht, Westburn Road and Holburn Junction from 6.30am to 8.05pm daily.

Timetables and route maps will be available in the coming weeks, while Stagecoach Bluebird season passes will be accepted on the service up to and including December 31.

If no company had stepped in to take over, it would mean that Kingswells residents would be forced to cross the busy Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairley Road to get a bus from Kingswells Park and Ride into the Granite City.

McGill’s Bus Group is Scotland’s biggest independent bus operator and it will be the first time they have ventured north of Dundee and into the north-east.

Both Aberdeen City Council and McGill’s have been contacted for comment.