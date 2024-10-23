Kingswells to Aberdeen bus route saved as McGill’s takes over Stagecoach service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Kingswells to Aberdeen bus route saved as McGill’s takes over Stagecoach service

The X14 was set to be axed next month.

By Chris Cromar
Kingswells bus.
The bus route has been saved. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.

A bus route that connects Kingswells to Aberdeen city centre has been saved from being scrapped.

Stagecoach’s X14 service, connecting Migvie Grove and Broad Street, was to be stopped fully from November 23 – a move that sparked local concern.

Today Aberdeen City Council has announced that McGill’s Buses has been awarded the contract to run the supported bus service from November 25.

Kingswells Park and Ride.
If scrapped, Kingswells Park and Ride would have been the nearest bus stop to the village. Image: Darrell Benns.

The service will operate up to every 30 minutes at peak times and up to every 60 minutes at off-peak times on a Monday to Friday between Kingswells and Bridge Street.

The new route will go via the Lang Stracht, Westburn Road and Holburn Junction from 6.30am to 8.05pm daily.

Timetables and route maps will be available in the coming weeks, while Stagecoach Bluebird season passes will be accepted on the service up to and including December 31.

McGill's buses.
The route will be McGill’s first time operating in the north-east. Image: McGill’s Bus Services.

If no company had stepped in to take over, it would mean that Kingswells residents would be forced to cross the busy Chapel of Stoneywood to Fairley Road to get a bus from Kingswells Park and Ride into the Granite City.

McGill’s Bus Group is Scotland’s biggest independent bus operator and it will be the first time they have ventured north of Dundee and into the north-east.

Both Aberdeen City Council and McGill’s have been contacted for comment.

