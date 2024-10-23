Navy warship docks in Port of Aberdeen for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Navy warship docks in Port of Aberdeen for the first time

The multipurpose frigate docked at the south harbour on Tuesday morning.

By Graham Fleming
The warship docked in Aberdeen earlier this week. Image: Port of Aberdeen
The warship docked in Aberdeen earlier this week. Image: Port of Aberdeen

A Belgian Navy warship has docked in the Port of Aberdeen for the very first time this week.

The BNS Louise Marie can be seen in the south harbour today after pulling in around 10.30am yesterday.

The 1991 multipurpose frigates is one of two Karel Doorman-class frigates in the Belgian Navy, named after Belgium’s first king and queen.

CEO of Port of Aberdeen Bob Sanguinetti, left, pictured alongside Xande Gaer of the Belgian Navy. Image: Port of Aberdeen

The ship was not expected to arrive at the Castlegate Quay until later in the month, but a change in schedule means that she arrived in Aberdeen early.

The ship is set to depart once again tomorrow.

Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti said: “We are delighted to welcome BNS Louise-Marie into South Harbour this morning.

“Originally scheduled for later in the month, our team’s quick response and adaptability ensured we could accommodate the Navy vessel at very short notice.

“We look forward to affording a similar welcome to Royal Navy ships into South Harbour in the near future.”

