Navy warship docks in Port of Aberdeen for the first time

A Belgian Navy warship has docked in the Port of Aberdeen for the very first time this week.

The BNS Louise Marie can be seen in the south harbour today after pulling in around 10.30am yesterday.

The 1991 multipurpose frigates is one of two Karel Doorman-class frigates in the Belgian Navy, named after Belgium’s first king and queen.

The ship was not expected to arrive at the Castlegate Quay until later in the month, but a change in schedule means that she arrived in Aberdeen early.

The ship is set to depart once again tomorrow.

Port of Aberdeen CEO Bob Sanguinetti said: “We are delighted to welcome BNS Louise-Marie into South Harbour this morning.

“Originally scheduled for later in the month, our team’s quick response and adaptability ensured we could accommodate the Navy vessel at very short notice.

“We look forward to affording a similar welcome to Royal Navy ships into South Harbour in the near future.”