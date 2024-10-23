Missing teenager Carson Kinnaird believed to be in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Missing teenager Carson Kinnaird believed to be in Aberdeen

The 14-year-old has been reported missing from the North Lanarkshire area.

By Ellie Milne
Carson Kinnaird
Carson Kinnaird has been reported missing. Image: Police Scotland.

A teenager who has been reported missing from North Lanarkshire is believed to be in Aberdeen.

Carson Kinnaird was last seen in the Airdrie area on Monday afternoon.

The 14-year-old has links to Aberdeen and is thought to have travelled to the city.

Police have now launched an appeal for help from the public to trace him.

Carson is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with short brown hair.

A post shared online states he was wearing a blue tracksuit and a puffer jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2025 from October 21.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The new camera on the A944 will take two weeks to implement. Image: Google Maps
New A944 speed camera branded a 'cash cow' as police say nearly 1,000 drivers…
Nicki Ross has pulmonary hypertension (PH). Image: PHUK.
Tarves mum with hidden disability says she gets 'queer looks' for using blue badge
The warship docked in Aberdeen earlier this week. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Navy warship docks in Port of Aberdeen for the first time
Kingswells bus.
Kingswells to Aberdeen bus route saved as McGill's takes over Stagecoach service
2
Couples could soon be having their very own royal weddings at Balmoral Estate. Image: Colin Rennie/ Shutterstock
King seeks council's permission for exclusive weddings at Balmoral
Jim McColl dressed in a wine coloured jumper
Former Beechgrove Garden presenter Jim McColl dies aged 89
2
Ann-Marie Cran and the Greggs she was spitting at a worker in
Woman avoids prison sentence for spitting on Greggs worker and telling to go back…
Callen (L) and Euan (R) Raitt. Image: DC Thomson.
Young Aberdeen fan belts out classic Dons song in viral video
Kittybrewster School in Aberdeen is one of the Victorian schools being eyed up for improvements. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Plans to cram more classrooms into Aberdeen's Victorian schools in bid to modernise buildings
For months now local shopkeepers, restaurant owners and business chiefs have been calling for the SNP-Lib Dem administration to listen to their pleas and get rid of traffic restrictions blocking footfall from the centre, writes Rebecca Buchan.
Rebecca Buchan: Aberdeen City Council is as good as boycotting local businesses - it's…
10

Conversation