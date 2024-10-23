Missing teenager Carson Kinnaird believed to be in Aberdeen

A teenager who has been reported missing from North Lanarkshire is believed to be in Aberdeen.

Carson Kinnaird was last seen in the Airdrie area on Monday afternoon.

The 14-year-old has links to Aberdeen and is thought to have travelled to the city.

Police have now launched an appeal for help from the public to trace him.

Carson is described as being 5ft 4ins tall with short brown hair.

A post shared online states he was wearing a blue tracksuit and a puffer jacket.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2025 from October 21.