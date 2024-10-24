Westhill neighbour battles Holiday Inn’s beer garden as he claims ‘children are struggling to sleep’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Westhill neighbour battles Holiday Inn’s beer garden as he claims ‘children are struggling to sleep’

The local man is pleading for Aberdeenshire Council to refuse the hotel's licence for the outdoor area.

By Ben Hendry
The Westhill Holiday Inn has recently spent tens of thousands on improvements.
The Westhill Holiday Inn has recently spent tens of thousands on improvements. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson

A Westhill man is embarking on a David vs Goliath battle against his neighbouring Holiday Inn over a huge beer garden at the venue.

The American hotel chain is seeking a licence for a 64-seat outdoor area created last summer.

It is located at the bottom south-east corner of the building, and open between 11am and 10pm.

This places it close to homes at the junction between Westhill Drive and Westhill Road.

Why is neighbour against Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden plan?

However, Atholl Donaldson, who lives close to the Westhill Holiday Inn, is urging Aberdeenshire Council licensing bosses to deny it permission.

The Westhill Holiday Inn. Image Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Mr Donaldson says the hotel is “surrounded by residential properties”, and claims the current noise levels “can be excessive at times”.

He argues that this can “make it difficult for residents to get to sleep at night”, with his children “trying to sleep through existing noise levels for many years”.

Mr Donaldson, in his objection to the council, states: “Often there are drunk people shouting until well after midnight.

“The application would allow outdoor drinking very close to my garden.

“I do not want my children exposed to an increase in noise, bad language and smoking.”

Houses surround the hotel. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The neighbour praises hotel staff for doing what they can to “keep noise levels under control”, but worries this is harder to police in a beer garden.

He concludes: “On behalf of all the residents of Westhill Road, we beg of you to reject these amendments to the operating plan.”

Do you think the hotel should be allowed to open the beer garden? Let us know in our comments section below

Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden comes as venue is spruced up

These plans come after the hotel’s Glentanar Brasserie and Bar area underwent some major improvements.

Bosses spent £66,000 on the refurbishment.

This shows the beer garden at the venue. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

The beer garden issue will be decided by members of Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing committee on Tuesday, October 30.

Our recent planning round-up detailed proposals for Specsavers to take over the former JK Fine Foods unit in Westhill. 

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Scene of crash on A975
Crash closes A975 road near Newburgh
The cottage is located just outside the grounds of Aberdeen University. Image: Savills.
Quaint cottage in the heart of Old Aberdeen goes up for sale
Dainis Maidelis told police 'this is war' when he was found in possession of a blade in Tillydrone, Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen painter and decorator found with knife in his pocket tells police: ‘This is…
The taxi firm is set to expand into the Granite City. Image: PA
London black cab taxi giant set to expand into Aberdeen after takeover
Travellers and Scotrail train.
Aberdeen and Inverness trains to the central belt facing delays 'until the end of…
Carl and Robin Hansen own The Caley Bar in Peterhead.
Peterhead pub could be forced to close early after '10 violent incidents including punter…
David Duguid MP
Jilted north-east MP David Duguid considers Holyrood 2026 comeback as new Tory leader opens…
Traffic travelling southbound on the A90 with fields on both sides.
A90 blocked after crash south of Peterhead
John Gibb added the British Championship to the Scottish title he won earlier this year.
Aberdeen man does late brother proud as he becomes the UK's strongest stone lifter
The new camera on the A944 will take two weeks to implement. Image: Google Maps
New A944 speed camera branded a 'cash cow' as police say nearly 1,000 drivers…
3

Conversation