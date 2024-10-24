Westhill neighbour battles Holiday Inn’s beer garden as he claims ‘children are struggling to sleep’

A Westhill man is embarking on a David vs Goliath battle against his neighbouring Holiday Inn over a huge beer garden at the venue.

The American hotel chain is seeking a licence for a 64-seat outdoor area created last summer.

It is located at the bottom south-east corner of the building, and open between 11am and 10pm.

This places it close to homes at the junction between Westhill Drive and Westhill Road.

Why is neighbour against Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden plan?

However, Atholl Donaldson, who lives close to the Westhill Holiday Inn, is urging Aberdeenshire Council licensing bosses to deny it permission.

Mr Donaldson says the hotel is “surrounded by residential properties”, and claims the current noise levels “can be excessive at times”.

He argues that this can “make it difficult for residents to get to sleep at night”, with his children “trying to sleep through existing noise levels for many years”.

Mr Donaldson, in his objection to the council, states: “Often there are drunk people shouting until well after midnight.

“The application would allow outdoor drinking very close to my garden.

“I do not want my children exposed to an increase in noise, bad language and smoking.”

The neighbour praises hotel staff for doing what they can to “keep noise levels under control”, but worries this is harder to police in a beer garden.

He concludes: “On behalf of all the residents of Westhill Road, we beg of you to reject these amendments to the operating plan.”

Westhill Holiday Inn beer garden comes as venue is spruced up

These plans come after the hotel’s Glentanar Brasserie and Bar area underwent some major improvements.

Bosses spent £66,000 on the refurbishment.

The beer garden issue will be decided by members of Aberdeenshire Council’s licensing committee on Tuesday, October 30.

